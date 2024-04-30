"He feels like a Bolt for life" - Jon Cooper addresses Steven Stamkos' uncertain future as a Tampa Bay Lightning player

The Tampa Bay Lightning's first-round exit at the hands of the Florida Panthers sparked questions about the uncertain future of Bolts captain Steven Stamkos.

Ahead of the 2023-24 season, Stamkos expressed his disappointment with the team for the lack of contract extension talks. Stamkos, who was selected No. 1 overall by the Bolts in the 2008 NHL draft, has been the team captain since 2014.

He was in the final year of a $68 million contract signed in 2016 and can become an unrestricted free agent on July 1. Following the loss on Monday, head coach Jon Cooper expressed strong belief in Stamkos' connection to the Lightning.

Cooper reckoned that Stamkos holds the power to shape his future, indicating the decision ultimately lies with him.

While there's a feeling that Stamkos sees himself as a lifelong member of the Lightning, only the veteran forward and GM Julien BriseBois can provide definitive answers regarding his future with the club.

Here's what Jon Cooper said regarding Stamkos' situation (via ESPN's Greg Wyshnski):

"He belongs here. We know it. He knows it. He and I have grown up together. He’s in control of his own destiny. I don’t know what’s going to happen. He feels like a Bolt for life, but only he and [GM Julien BriseBois] can answer that one.”

Stamkos accumulated six points through five goals and one assist in five games against the Florida Panthers in the Round 1 playoff series.

Steven Stamkos on his future with Tampa Bay Lightning

Steven Stamkos made it clear that thoughts about leaving the team did not cross his mind. The two-time Stanley Cup winner expressed his dedication on supporting the team.

Stamkos said his focus remains on contributing to the team's efforts and striving for victory despite the tough loss to the Panthers (via NHL.com):

"No, that never crossed my mind,” Stamkos said. “I’m out there battling to try to help our team win regardless at the end of the game. We’re trying to score and there’s some pride on the line for our group, so no."

Steven Stamkos has notched up 101 points through 50 goals and 51 assists in 128 career playoff games. With Stamkos set to become a UFA in July, it remains to be seen what the future holds for him in Tampa Bay.