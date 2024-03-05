"He only fights smaller guys": NHL fans react as Brandon Tanev and Blake Coleman engage in heated fight

In the latest game between the Seattle Kraken and the Calgary Flames, emotions ran high as Brandon Tanev and Blake Coleman engaged in a heated on-ice battle that left fans buzzing.

The intense fight caught the attention of hockey enthusiasts on X (formerly Twitter), where Spittin' Chiclets shared a video post with the caption:

"Brandon Tanev is HEATED."

As the video circulated, one fan took to X to express their thoughts, noting:

"He only fights smaller guys now."

Another fan weighed in with a more critical perspective, stating:

"2nd time in a week he’s been throwing bombs on a guy who doesn’t want to fight. Brandon Tanev is the toughest guy in the league."

Notably, a different sentiment emerged from a fan who declared:

"All Seakraken fans are ready to throw hands tonight - and we are typically nice."

In a more personal twist, one fan vented their frustrations with the Flames, stating:

"Pissed off with Flames because they didn’t trade his brother to the Canucks."

The intense game where Brandon Tanev and Blake Coleman exchanged punches

The Seattle Kraken secured a 4-2 victory against the Calgary Flames, marking their third win in four games. Jared McCann, who had a goal and an assist, opened up about the team's focus on the playoff chase, stating:

"The most important win is going to become 101, That’s not to take anything away from that milestone because I hope everybody in the organization that’s worked extremely hard to make that happen feels their contributions and feels a lot of pride in it."

McCann's goal was crucial in the Kraken's 100th franchise win, achieved in 225 games, tying for the third-fastest expansion team milestone in NHL history.

Andrei Kuzmenko scored twice for the Flames, but couldn't help them maintain their five-game winning streak. Despite a strong effort, Calgary couldn't overcome Seattle's lead. Coach Dave Hakstol praised goaltender Philipp Grubauer, saying:

"Grubby’s been good. Just the calmness that he provides...."

The turning point came in the third period when McCann capitalized on a short-handed opportunity, stripping the puck and scoring, while coach Hakstol criticized a major hit on defenseman Vince Dunn, calling it "garbage." The Flames' coach, Ryan Huska, defended Rasmus Andersson, suggesting the pass to him might have been to blame.

The game showcased Seattle's dominance in the first period, outshooting the Flames 11-2, with Yanni Gourde scoring the opening goal. The win pulled the Kraken even with the Flames in the Western Conference playoff race. Notably, Seattle center Alex Wennberg was absent due to "trade-related issues."