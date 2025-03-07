"He got no control over what these fools do": NBA analyst Charles Barkley asks fans to redirect hatred aimed at Wayne Gretzky

Wayne Gretzky has faced a lot of criticism from his countrymen and fans worldwide for his apparent close allegiance to United States President Donald Trump. He was jeered at during the 4 Nations Face-Off when he was announced as the honorary captain for Team Canada.

Ever since Trump took charge in his second term, he has taken up the agenda of trying to incorporate Canada as the 51st U.S. state. In one of his initial addresses regarding the issue, he said that Gretzky could become the country's leader as a governor. While there was no response from the Gretzky, hockey fans weren't pleased. His silence also didn't do much to diffuse the issue.

The political battle between the two countries spilled onto the ice when the American anthem was booed at the 4 Nations in Montreal and vice versa in Boston. Since his appearance at the event, Gretzky has been a target of online criticism not just from fans but also from sports pundits who feel he should be more vocal about the Canadian stance.

NBA analyst Charles Barkley came to the former nine-time MVP's defense, saying that the criticism is uncalled for.

"Wayne Gretzky is the greatest hockey player ever," Barkley said on Thursday, via TNT. "He's the nicest person. Them fools up in Canada give him a hard time because of the tariff with Trump and everything...he got no control over what these fools do down here in our government."

Donald Trump made Wayne Gretzky a 'free agent' amid tensions

Since tensions had been high regarding Wayne Gretzky's silence, U.S. President Donald Trump asked to not direct any hatred over the former Edmonton Oilers and LA Kings legend. He declared him as a "free agent" and not tied to either nation.

“He is the Greatest Canadian of them all, and I am therefore making him a ‘free agent,’ because I don’t want anyone in Canada to say anything bad about him,” Trump tweeted on Feb. 27. “He supports Canada the way it is, as he should, even though it’s not nearly as good as it could be as part of the Greatest and Most Powerful Country in the World, the Good Ole’ U.S.A.!”

Gretzky has resided in America since his trade to LA Kings, married an American and was also at Trump's election win and inauguration parties.

