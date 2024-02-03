"He got lil bro’d" - NHL fans left in splits as over hilarious Connor Bedard-Nathan MacKinnon interaction at NHL All-Star event 

The NHL All-Star Weekend in Toronto isn't just about showcasing the sport's elite talent but also a stage for some lighthearted moments like the exchange between Connor Bedard and Nathan MacKinnon.

During the All-Star festivities, a playful moment unfolded when MacKinnon was seen taking Bedard's hockey stick from him.

This jest was captured by fans, with one fan humorously remarking on social media:

"He got lil bro’d"

Here are some fan reactions to the exchange between Connor Bedard and Nathan MacKinnon:

Connor Bedard, the rookie sensation of the Chicago Blackhawks, was in Toronto to accept the Male Athlete of the Year award from the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF). Bedard won't participate in the All-Star game due to a fractured jaw he sustained on January 5.

The injury occurred during a collision with the New Jersey Devils’ defenseman Brendan Smith, resulting in a broken jaw for Bedard. He underwent surgery on January 8 and was informed that his recovery would take six to eight weeks. This incident happened shortly after Bedard made history as the youngest NHL All-Star.

Before his injury, Bedard scored a total of 33 points, including 15 goals and 18 assists. His performance earned him the title "Rookie of the Month" for November and December.

Blackhawks’s HC Luke Richardson addresses Connor Bedard’s injury

During a conversation with Kevin Woodley from the NHL, head coach Luke Richardson discussed Bedard's injury.

“He's devastated not to be here and playing, let alone just being here but he's on course on the recovery,” Richardson said. “It's going to be probably at least six weeks. It's bone settling.”

Richardson also stated that Bedard's early return is up to the doctor’s decision.

“He's going to do whatever he can to get back earlier but that's a doctor's decision and when they do scans and X-rays to make sure that the bone is healed then that'll be the time to ramp up the on-ice stuff to get him ready,” Richardson said."

Luke also pointed out:

“He's an eager guy. He's going to do everything he can, so when he's ready to come back, he'll be ready to come back.”

It remains to be seen when we can see the rookie create magic on the rink.