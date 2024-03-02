"He isn’t McDavid" - NHL fan reacts as Jack Hughes gets rocked by Radko Gudas during 4-3 loss to Ducks

Radko Gudas delivered a bone-crushing hit to New Jersey Devils star forward Jack Hughes in a recent NHL game. The hit occurred during a hard-fought game that ended in a 4-3 loss for the Devils.

The incident gained immediate attention on social media, particularly on X (formerly Twitter), where the popular hockey account Spittin' Chiclets shared a video post with the caption:

"GUDAS HIT STICK."

The video captured the intense moment when Gudas delivered a powerful check to Hughes, leaving fans in awe and sparking a flurry of reactions on X.

One fan, expressing sheer admiration for Gudas's physical play, exclaimed:

"People definitely pay to watch Gudas own this fraud."

Another fan weighed in on the situation, offering a perspective on Hughes's role within the Devils and his recent injury history:

"Honestly finally, Jack needs to stop trying to carry the team on his back into a playoff spot when he’s been injured twice this season. He isn’t McDavid…"

Not all reactions were sympathetic toward Hughes, as one fan expressed a different sentiment:

"Nothing better than watching a Hughes get hit. League needs more hitting like this every night."

Jack Hughes' penalty shot denied in 4-3 loss to Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks secured a 4-3 victory against the New Jersey Devils, with Lukas Dostal's exceptional 52-save performance standing out. Dostal also thwarted Jack Hughes' late penalty shot, ensuring the Ducks' triumph. Anaheim coach Greg Cronin praised Dostal's resilience, revealing he played despite illness and received on-ice medication.

Cronin commended Dostal:

"What a wild way to end a game, but give credit to Dostal. He was the best player on the ice and deservedly won the game for us."

Dostal, unfazed by Hughes' approach during the penalty shot, explained:

"I was pretty confident in the end that I can stop it."

Frank Vatrano scored two crucial goals for the Ducks but faced adversity when he deliberately dislodged the net, leading to a penalty shot for New Jersey. Despite his error, Vatrano contributed significantly to the Ducks' success. Hughes, acknowledging his misstep during the penalty shot:

"Just not a good play by me."

The victory marked the Ducks' second consecutive win. Max Jones and Adam Henrique also contributed to the scoring. The Devils, on a California road swing, expressed disappointment, with Jack Hughes saying:

"Tough game. We needed that one."