"He just didn’t see, I guess" - Jeremy Swayman says Thatcher Demko apologized for ignoring his goalie hug

Jeremy Swayman of the Boston Bruins has said that Vancouver Canucks' netminder Thatcher Demko apologized to him for snubbing his goalie hug last week, the video of which went viral on the internet.

During the NHL All-Star Skills Competition, Swayman greeted goaltenders with his famous goalie hug as they prepared to take the ice.

Thatcher Demko walked right past Jeremy Swayman, who had his arms wide open for the former. The snub from Demko left the Bruins goalie hanging in the viral clip.

Nonetheless, Swayman recently revealed that he jokingly asked Demko if he wanted a goalie hug before their Thursday (Feb. 8) matchup, to which Demko replied, "Absolutely not."

The Bruins goaltender later told the reporters that the feud between them was resolved the day after the snub.

“He [Demko] came up to me the next day and he was like, ‘Sway, I’m so sorry about that.’ He just didn’t see, I guess,” Swayman said in a video posted by the Bruins. “I was just laughing and was like ‘totally cool.’ There’s still love. He’s a good guy. We had a good chat.”

Thursday's matchup ended with Boston Bruins shutting out the Vancouver Canucks 4-0 and ending their point streak at 12 in the process.

Taking the responsibilities between the pipes, Linus Ullmark made 17 saves and secured his first shutout win of the season to make it seventh overall in his career.

Meanwhile, captain Brad Marchand became the only player after Wayne Gretzky and Dirk Graham to score the third-fastest short-handed goal in NHL history.

How has Jeremy Swayman fared for the Boston Bruins this season?

Toronto Maple Leafs v Boston Bruins

Swayman has been in outstanding form for the Bruins this season. He has a record of 16-4-7 in 27 starts with a 2.36 GAA and a.922 SV%, including three shutouts.

Jeremy Swayman was drafted No. 111 overall by the Boston Bruins in the 2017 NHL draft. He's into the fourth season with the club and has an overall record of 70-27-14, with a 2.27 GAA, a.921 SV%, and 12 overall shutout wins.