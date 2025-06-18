"He knows McDavid is going to the States": NHL Twitter reacts to Matthew Tkachuk's sneaky comment about Connor McDavid's NHL future 

Matthew Tkachuk and the Florida Panthers beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-1 in Game 6 at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday. With this win, the Panthers secured their second straight Stanley Cup.
Sam Reinhart led the way with four goals, including two empty-net goals in the third period. Tkachuk also added a goal while Sergei Bobrovsky made 28 saves for the Panthers.
After the game, Chris Johnston shared a post on X/Twitter, sharing a quote from Tkachuk about Connor McDavid:
"When you have a player that good and that talented, he's going to win (the Stanley Cup) one day. Wherever it is."
Many NHL fans reacted to Matthew Tkachuk’s comment on X:
"Oh he knows McDavid going to the States," one fan said.
"Lmao this fu**ing clown trying to put it out there thinking McDavid will go to Florida," another fan commented.
"McDavid foot out the door, out of Edmonton. Soon. Confirmed," one fan added.
Here are some more reactions from fans on X:
"Wherever it is just goes to show how McDavid isn’t winning a cup with Edmonton," another fan wrote.
"He knows you have to leave a Canadian market to actually win anything in this league LOL," one fan said.
"McDavid better leave man," another fan commented.
Matthew Tkachuk fought through injury to help Panthers win second straight cup
Matthew Tkachuk played through a tough injury during the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs. He had torn his adductor off the bone and also dealt with a hernia on the same side. The injury happened in February while he was playing for Team USA. It was not clear if he would return in time for the playoffs.
"I didn’t know if I was gonna come back at the start," Tkachuk said via Athlon Sports. "I kinda found out the day before (postseason began) that I was gonna have a chance to play (on) the day, honestly."
In the regular season, Tkachuk scored 22 goals and had 35 assists in 52 games. He stepped up in the playoffs with eight goals and 15 assists in 23 games. In the Stanley Cup Final, he added three goals and four assists over six games.
Tkachuk's best game came in Game 4, where he scored twice and had one assist. He stayed consistent and played key minutes to help the Panthers win the Stanley Cup for the second year in a row.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama