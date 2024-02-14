"He doesn't look too out of shape" - NHL fans react as Phil Kessel works out at home of Canucks' AHL affiliate

NHL fans recently got excited and speculative as a photo surfaced of veteran winger Phil Kessel hitting the ice at the home of the Vancouver Canucks' AHL affiliate, the Abbotsford Canucks.

The image, shared by NHL insider Rick Dhaliwal on X, depicted Kessel sporting a hockey jersey and skates, sparking speculation about the seasoned player's next career move.

Kessel, an unrestricted free agent following his stint with the Vegas Golden Knights, where he clinched his third Stanley Cup victory, has kept fans guessing about his future in the league.

Dhaliwal's tweet, captioned "Phil Kessel on the ice in Abby!" ignited a flurry of reactions from eager fans.

Expand Tweet

One fan remarked:

"He doesn't look too out of shape."

Expand Tweet

Another fan humorously pointed out Kessel's eclectic gear, commenting:

"Looks like he’s got Arizona’s gloves, Vegas’ helmet and Canucks’ pants."

Expand Tweet

Amid the excitement, some fans expressed concerns about the financial implications of signing Kessel. One wrote:

"I'm more worried about the price tag. We have so many players with contracts up this summer, and we already don't have the money to sign all of them."

Expand Tweet

However, others viewed Kessel's potential acquisition as a strategic move, particularly for bolstering depth ahead of the playoffs.

"I don't know what he has left in the tank. But, it's a good depth option in case of injuries in playoffs. Sure, it would be close to a league minimum deal. So, there's not really any downside to this."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Phil Kessel will work out with Canucks' AHL affiliate

Veteran winger Phil Kessel is set to work out with the Vancouver Canucks' AHL affiliate in Abbotsford, British Columbia, as confirmed by general manager Patrik Allvin.

Canucks coach Rick Tocchet revealed that discussions between Vancouver's management and Kessel's agent had led to this arrangement. Tocchet expressed eagerness to evaluate Kessel's performance during his time in Abbotsford, saying:

“We’ll see how he is down there and reevaluate from there.”

Kessel, a 36-year-old free agent, spent last season with the Vegas Golden Knights, tallying 36 points in 82 regular-season games. Despite his extensive NHL career, which includes three Stanley Cup victories and an NHL record for most consecutive games played, Kessel has yet to play this season.

Canucks forward Conor Garland, a former teammate of Kessel, expressed support for his friend, emphasizing Kessel's talent and contributions to the league. Garland said:

“He deserves a shot in this league."

Canucks players, including Dakota Joshua, welcomed the addition of Kessel's veteran presence, recognizing his championship experience as a valuable asset to the team.