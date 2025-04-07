"He looks exactly like his daddy": Johnny Gaudreau’s wife Meredith announces birth of their third baby 'Carter Michael Gaudreau'

Meredith Gaudreau, widow of the late Johnny Gaudreau, announced the birth of their third child on Monday. Sharing his father's middle name, Carter Michael Gaudreau, Meredith revealed Carter's arrival on Instagram and stated he is a spitting image of Johnny.

He looks exactly like his daddy too,” the adoring mother exclaimed.

Matthew Tkachuk, a former teammate of Johnny at the Calgary Flames, commented on Meredith’s exciting news.

Tkachuk wrote “Johnny’s Twin” with heart emojis.

Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk during their Calgary Flames playing days. (Credits: IMAGN)

Katie Gaudreau, the sister of the late brothers, couldn't contain her excitement about meeting her nephew. She commented on the post:

"My perfect nephew. I can’t wait to snuggle you."

Bestowed with the nickname “Johnny Hockey,” Johnny Gaudreau, 31, was an NHL winger for 11 seasons with the Flames and Blue Jackets. He and his brother, Matthew, 29, were both killed on Aug. 29 when a suspected drunk driver struck the pair with his vehicle while they were riding their bicycles in New Jersey. The two were scheduled to be groomsmen at their sister’s wedding the following day.

At the funeral for both brothers on Sept. 9, Meredith revealed she was nine weeks pregnant with the couple’s child. The widow of Matthew - Madeline Gaudreau - was also pregnant during the time of their deaths. Madeline announced the birth of her and Matthew’s son - Tripp Matthew - on Instagram on Dec. 29.

Meredith Gaudreau, a registered nurse, met Johnny in 2018 and they wed in Sept. 2021. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Noa Harper, the following September. Two years later, their son Johnny Edward was born in Feb. 2024.

Gaudreau family launch 'The John and Matthew Gaudreau Foundation'

The wives of the late Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau - Meredith and Madeline - announced on March 18 via Instagram that they will honor their late husbands by starting a foundation.

'The John and Matthew Gaudreau Foundation' was organized to help youth hockey initiatives and support families that have experienced tragedy or have been affected by drinking and driving.

Meredith and Madeline are co-presidents of the foundation, and the two officially launched the organization's website campaign on Mar. 19.

