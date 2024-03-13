  • home icon
  • "He might hurt Debrusk’s feelings"- NHL fans react as Jim Montgomery loses his cool during Boston Bruins practice

By Ankit Kumar
Modified Mar 13, 2024 21:17 GMT
2023 NHL Winter Classic - Practices &amp; Family Skate
NHL fans react as Jim Montgomery loses his cool during Boston Bruins practice

NHL fans were quick to react to a recent update regarding Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery. The news broke when the Athletic's Fluto Shinzawa shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) stating:

"Jim Montgomery is using lots of bad language so far in practice."

One fan commented:

"Oh no he might hurt Debrusk’s feelings."

Another fan remarked:

"Wow. An NHL head coach using potty words at professional hockey players after a pathetic loss? Horrible coach, so mean."

One fan injected a bit of humor into the situation, quipping:

"Gosh darn it guys flippin get it together you poop heads."

Another fan suggested:

"Wow that means he’s trying to get a message through."

St. Louis Blues' 5-1 win over the Boston Bruins

The St. Louis Blues triumphed 5-1 over the Boston Bruins on Monday, with Kasperi Kapanen and Robert Thomas scoring early goals.

Goalie Joel Hofer's 36 saves anchored the win.

"This is a big win for our club," Hofer said (h/t ABC News). "That's obviously a good team over there. Hopefully we can keep this going, going home."

Kapanen expressed relief at his goal.

“Finally, that's what I thought," Kapanen said. "Finally caught a lucky break. Just happy it went in.”

Kevin Hayes, Brandon Saad, and Alexey Toropchenko contributed to the Blues' victory, ending a three-game losing streak. Boston Bruins' David Pastrnak scored, but the Bruins saw their two-game winning streak halted.

Pavel Zacha of Boston recognized the need for improvement.

“It was one of those games where we had a lot of chances, too, but it just wasn't good enough,” Zacha said. “We have to start playing these games from the beginning. ... I think it was a slow start. I think everyone saw that.”

St. Louis capitalized on scoring first, maintaining a strong lead throughout the game. Bruins captain Brad Marchand acknowledged the team's slow start.

“We had a tough start,” Marchand said. “This time of year teams come out playing for a lot, and we need to do the same.”

Blues' Pavel Buchnevich played his 500th career game and Marchand just needs one more goal to take his NHL goal tally to 400.

