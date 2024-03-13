NHL fans were quick to react to a recent update regarding Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery. The news broke when the Athletic's Fluto Shinzawa shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) stating:
"Jim Montgomery is using lots of bad language so far in practice."
One fan commented:
"Oh no he might hurt Debrusk’s feelings."
Another fan remarked:
"Wow. An NHL head coach using potty words at professional hockey players after a pathetic loss? Horrible coach, so mean."
One fan injected a bit of humor into the situation, quipping:
"Gosh darn it guys flippin get it together you poop heads."
Another fan suggested:
"Wow that means he’s trying to get a message through."
St. Louis Blues' 5-1 win over the Boston Bruins
The St. Louis Blues triumphed 5-1 over the Boston Bruins on Monday, with Kasperi Kapanen and Robert Thomas scoring early goals.
Goalie Joel Hofer's 36 saves anchored the win.
"This is a big win for our club," Hofer said (h/t ABC News). "That's obviously a good team over there. Hopefully we can keep this going, going home."
Kapanen expressed relief at his goal.
“Finally, that's what I thought," Kapanen said. "Finally caught a lucky break. Just happy it went in.”
Kevin Hayes, Brandon Saad, and Alexey Toropchenko contributed to the Blues' victory, ending a three-game losing streak. Boston Bruins' David Pastrnak scored, but the Bruins saw their two-game winning streak halted.
Pavel Zacha of Boston recognized the need for improvement.
“It was one of those games where we had a lot of chances, too, but it just wasn't good enough,” Zacha said. “We have to start playing these games from the beginning. ... I think it was a slow start. I think everyone saw that.”
St. Louis capitalized on scoring first, maintaining a strong lead throughout the game. Bruins captain Brad Marchand acknowledged the team's slow start.
“We had a tough start,” Marchand said. “This time of year teams come out playing for a lot, and we need to do the same.”
Blues' Pavel Buchnevich played his 500th career game and Marchand just needs one more goal to take his NHL goal tally to 400.