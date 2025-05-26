“He has much to prove” - NHL analyst skeptical of ex-Oilers HC Jay Woodcroft taking over Penguins bench

The Pittsburgh Penguins are still without a head coach.

It's been almost a full month since general manager Kyle Dubas announced that the team would be parting ways with organizational staple Mike Sullivan after 10 years behind the bench.

It took less than one week for Sullivan to find a new home, quickly hired as the next head coach of the rival New York Rangers. We've since seen Joel Quenneville head to Anaheim, Rick Tocchet go back to Philadelphia, and Adam Foote promoted in Vancouver. Now, all that's left to be filled are the openings in Boston, Pittsburgh, and Seattle.

Kyle Dubas has recently returned from the IIHF World Championships, which could result in a coaching hire for the Penguins in the near future. Several names have been floated as candidates for the gig in Pittsburgh; however, one NHL analyst is not keen on the idea of Jay Woodcroft.

Team reporter Dan Kingerski broke down why he is skeptical about Woodcroft in an article for Pittsburgh Hockey Now shared on Monday on X (formerly Twitter).

"Through the tinted lens of history and want, supporters cite his previous time in the league as a positive. Still, when the stakes were the highest, he was roundly considered to be outcoached by Vegas Golden Knights bench boss Bruce Cassidy... He may very well get the job because Dubas is putting his stamp on the organization, and the Penguins’ president of hockey operations/GM certainly identifies with and likes fresh faces and intellectually driven choices that cut against the grain of the standard hockey ethos, but he has much to prove," Kingerski wrote.

Jay Woodcroft has been out of the NHL since he was fired by the Edmonton Oilers on November 12, 2023.

Mitch Love remains atop the list for the Penguins

Throughout the Penguins' process of searching for a new head coach, one name has always stood out as a frontrunner. That would be Mitch Love, assistant coach of the Washington Capitals.

On Monday, Sportsnet NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reiterated that sentiment during "32 Thoughts: The Podcast." Friedman shared the link to the podcast on X.

"I believe Mitch Love is supposed to interview in Pittsburgh this week. And we've always kind of felt that was the job that was most likely for him if it worked out in both ways, team and coach," Friedman said (1:14:42).

It feels like if all goes well during this face-to-face interview with Kyle Dubas, Mitch Love could very soon become the next head coach of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

