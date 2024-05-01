“He has played his last game as a Leaf” - NHL fans react to Auston Matthews being ruled out of Toronto Maple Leafs' elimination Game 5

This year’s Rocket Richard Trophy winner, Auston Matthews, has been ruled out of the lineup for Toronto’s crucial Game 5 against the Boston Bruins.

With the Leafs’ season hanging in the balance, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman confirmed that Auston Matthews would miss the game due to an undisclosed illness.

The sudden announcement has led to a flood of fan reactions.

This fan is convinced Matthews’ playing days with the Toronto Maple Leafs are over.

"He has played his last game as a Leaf. This is like Patrick Roy did with Mtl. They don’t want to say anything but his playing days with Leafs are over. He has had enough with coaching staff. IMO."

This fan chimed in:

"Fried."

Meanwhile, this fan is kissing the Leafs’ season goodbye:

"The fat lady is warming up her voice."

But not everyone is pessimistic about Matthews missing tonight’s game. Plenty of fans are holding on for a miracle comeback:

A fan put it simply:

"#LeafsForever."

A hopeful Toronto supporter wrote:

"Don’t ask me why, but this means they’ll win #LeafsForever."

Another fan offered words of encouragement:

"Go Leafs Go."

Tonight, the Leafs’ top line will feature Max Domi, with Tyler Bertuzzi on the left side and Mitch Marner on the right. The Leafs will also start Joseph Woll in goal as they look to extend the series to Game 6 in Toronto.

Unknown illness keeping Auston Matthews out of the lineup

Like William Nylander’s situation, the Leafs are keeping things down low regarding Auston Matthews' illness.

On Sunday, Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe talked about Matthews’ situation.

“For whatever reason, it’s not one of those run-of-the-mill everyday types of illnesses that sort of come and go,” Keefe said (h/t Daily Faceoff). “This one has lingered. The effects have lingered and gotten worse when he gets on the ice and is asserting himself.”

Regardless of the mysterious illness, the Leafs are not taking any chances with their star center. The club pulled Matthews midway through the second period of Game 4. When he did not return, his status for Game 5 immediately became cause for speculation.

Matthews missed practice prior to Game 3 and skated for a few minutes before Game 4. He was missing from practice leading up to tonight’s matchup, signaling that something wasn’t right.

If the Leafs can force Game 6, the club hopes Matthews will be back at full speed. But if the Nylander situation is any indication, Matthews may be gone for the rest of the series.

In the meantime, the Leafs need to pull out a victory tonight to keep their season alive.