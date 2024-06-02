"He's a $12 million player": Kevin Bieksa lauds Sam Bennett's impact on Florida Panthers' Stanley Cup playoffs run

Former NHL player and current Sportsnet analyst Kevin Bieksa has showered praise on the Florida Panthers' forward Sam Bennett. Bieksa lauded Bennett's impressive growth in terms of performances, labeling him a $12 million player.’

Appearing on Sportsnet's “Hockey Night in Canada” on Saturday, Bieska shared his thoughts on Sam Bennett’s impact on the Panthers. Bieksa insisted that Bennett has become the face of the team.

“Well, if [Alexander] Barkov is the leader of this team, I think Sam Bennett is definitely the face of the team,” Kevin Bieska said. “And I can't remember anybody else in their NHL career in Year 9 and 10 having this steep a level of improvement.”

According to Bieksa, Bennett's aggressive play style and ability to land significant hits have been crucial in the current series. He said:

“He's turned into a dominant player. A dominant player, a feared player. His forechecking, how physical he is, and then his skill set. And he's on full display here in this series as well. He throws the biggest hits in this series. He's got 25 in the series, which leads right now.”

Bieska pointed out Bennett's continuous improvement on the ice. He gave an example of a no-look pass by Bennett, something he believed Bennett would not have tried during his time with the Calgary Flames.

“And I just think every game, you see a different version, a better version. Watch this no-looker. Was he doing that in Calgary? No chance he was. And again, like the physicality. He doesn't lose a battle.”

Bieksa then discussed Bennett's value to the team, especially during the playoffs. He mentioned that while he doesn't like to attach a dollar value to players, Bennett's performance warrants it. According to Bieksa, Bennett's worth doubles in the playoffs due to his contributions to the team.

“..In the regular season, maybe he's a $6 million player. In the playoffs, with the way he plays, he's like a $12 million player. He's that valuable if we're talking about salary cap,” Kevin Bieska said.

Sam Bennett has been invaluable for the Panthers this series

Bennett was instrumental in the Panthers' 3-2 win over the Rangers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals, contributing a goal and an assist. He set up Gustav Forsling's goal in the second period which tied the game and also scored an empty-netter to secure the victory.

His impact on the defensive aspect of the game has been nothing short of massive. With 25 hits until Game 5, Bennett leads the series, making his presence felt on the ice.

The player has given the Panthers their go ahead goal in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals at the time of writing.