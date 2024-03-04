"He's the same age as McDavid" - NHL fans react as Kirill Kaprizov becomes fifth-fastest active player to reach 300 points

Kirill Kaprizov's amazing performance recently led the Minnesota Wild to a thrilling 4-3 victory over the San Jose Sharks, breaking the Wild's three-game winless streak. The star player's hat trick not only secured the win but also marked a significant milestone in his career.

According to a post shared on the r/hockey subreddit, Kaprizov has become the fifth-fastest active player to reach an impressive 300 points in the NHL.

NHL fans quickly caught wind of this achievement, and the reaction on Reddit was a mix of astonishment and admiration.

One fan expressed their surprise, writing:

"Damn, I forgot he came into the league at 23; he's the same age as McDavid."

Another fan contributed to the discussion, acknowledging Kaprizov's accomplishment while adding a thoughtful perspective. They commented:

"This is tremendously impressive, and I'm not meaning to take anything away from Kaprizov here. He's one of my favorite players, but it's worth remembering that he entered the league much closer to his prime than most do."

A different fan chimed in:

"That is a pretty good list to be a part of."

A fan took the opportunity to praise Kaprizov's jersey number:

"Best number 97 in the league, and I will hear no arguments to the contrary."

Kirill Kaprizov's second hattrick leads Minnesota Wild to victory over Sharks

Kirill Kaprizov's second hat trick in two weeks propelled the Minnesota Wild to a 4-3 victory over the San Jose Sharks.

Frederick Gaudreau, who also scored, praised Kaprizov's skills, speed and strength. He said:

“He’s got all the skills. He’s fast. He’s strong. But what makes him one of the best in the world is that he competes every single day."

Despite a 2-0 deficit, Kaprizov's heroics, including the go-ahead goal with under four minutes remaining, secured the win. Sharks coach David Quinn acknowledged Kaprizov's impact, saying:

"They’ve got Kaprizov, and we don’t. That really was the difference."

Kirill Kaprizov's hat trick marked his third of the season, equaling Wild records set by Marian Gaborik and Zach Parise. He leads the Wild with 29 goals and reached 300 career points in his 258th game, becoming the fifth-fastest player in NHL history to do so.

Wild coach John Hynes praised Kaprizov's work ethic, saying:

"....But Kirill is in great shape, he’s a coachable guy, he’s a great teammate, he practices really well, and he’s an extreme competitor.”

Despite recent setbacks, the Wild remain focused on their next game and their playoff hopes. The Sharks, struggling with a fifth consecutive playoff absence, have the NHL's second-worst record.