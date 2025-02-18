"He's awful": Hockey fans react to $92,800,000 Canucks forward Elias Pettersson's 0-point outing for Team Sweden in 4 Nations tourney

Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson is facing criticism after going scoreless in Sweden’s three games at the 4 Nations tournament. The 25-year-old signed an eight-year, $92.8 million, contract with an $11.6 million cap hit in March 2024. He's the fifth-highest-paid player this season.

Ad

Pettersson's ice time dropped below 10 minutes in Sweden’s win against the USA on Monday. NHL insider Frank Seravalli tweeted:

“#Canucks trade target Elias Pettersson finished #4Nations with zero points in three games and played fewer than 10 minutes tonight for Sweden 🇸🇪 in their only win of the tournament.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Soon, fans took notice of Elias Pettersson's performance in the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament and shared their opinions. Some criticized him, while others defended him, saying that several star players also struggled in the tournament.

"He’s awful. Another soft euro with pretty blue charts that mean nothing when it comes to winning,” one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

“JT Miller also 0 points so far. Same with Kyle Conner. Filip Forsberg also 0 points.😂😂😂,” one fan pointed out.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"JT Miller with zero points in three games as well. 🤔 But that doesn’t suit your narrative Franklin," another fan pointed.

Here are some more reactions from fans on X:

"People making excuses for Pettersson like he’s injured as if the Huberdeau phenomenon doesn’t exist," a fan reacted.

"If he’s that badly injured to the point where he amounts to nothing on the ice why the fuck is he playing at all," one fan mentioned.

Ad

"This tournament has really shown which players are and aren’t built for playoff hockey," a fan shared.

Delving deeper into Elias Pettersson's performance and Canucks situation

As per Elias Pettersson's NHL stats, he's ranked 130th with 34 points. Considering his salary he's clearly underperforming and not contributing much to the Vancouver Canucks' offense. That's going to disappoint the Canucks, who are already low on offensive depth after trading their established player J.T. Miller to the New York Rangers. Miller had scored a career-high 103 points last season.

Ad

Elias Pettersson’s scoreless campaign has sparked debate about his value. Some believe his contract puts pressure on him to perform. However, some players like Leon Draisaitl, give extra effort knowing the expectations from him with that type of salary.

With the Canucks in the middle of an important season, fans will be watching closely. If Pettersson struggles in the NHL, the criticism will continue, and Canucks GM Patrik Allvin will be under pressure to find a solution.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles