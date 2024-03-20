"He's been battling his entire career": William Nylander opens up about his brother Alex Nylander's struggles in the NHL

William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs had some great words to say about his younger brother, Alex Nylander.

Alex now plays for the Columbus Blue-Jackets, after being traded to the team by the Pittsburgh Penguins this past February. He is excelling as a forward in the Blue-Jackets lineup this season, having contributed 8 goals and 3 assists in 13 games.

In an interview with David Alter of The Hockey News, Nylander said:

"I'm a super proud brother. He's been battling his entire career and been given a really good chance to play and showing what he can do. I mean, super proud brother."

William expressed his happiness at his younger brother, Alex, finding success with his latest team. This is Alex's fourth team in the NHL, having been drafted in 2016.

Alex suffered a knee injury in 2021 that kept him out of NHL contention for two years. He played only 14 games for the Pittsburgh Penguins across two seasons, contributing a goal and an assist.

William Nylander and Matthew Knies credit Morgan Rielly's suspension for team form

William Nylander credited Morgan Reilly's suspension as the reason behind the Maple Leafs' good run of form.

He said after the 4-2 victory over St. Louis Blues in February:

"We’ve answered the bell. I think Mo lit the fire in the team."

Reilly was suspended for five games after he responded to Ottawa Senators player Ridly Greig's slap shot into an empty net with a cross check.

Nylander ended any prospects of a 2024 free agency after signing an eight year, $92 million contract in Jan. 2024. Nylander has been on fire this season, tallying 88 points with 37 goals and 51 assists.

