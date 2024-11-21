"He's had enough time" - NHL analyst believes $54M center on thin ice as Bruins GM looks to address team's slump

Elias Lindholm, the Boston Bruins' $54 million center, is facing criticism as the team is struggling early in the season. TSN Hockey insider Pierre LeBrun discussed Lindholm’s underwhelming performance and the Bruins' slump with Jay Onrait. LeBrun noted Bruins general manager Don Sweeney’s visible frustration during a recent press conference.

"He's (Sweeney) pretty mad at his team and somewhat mad at himself too," LeBrun said on the TSN broadcast on Thursday. "He talked about that in his news conference. Elias Lindholm has not played well. That's a big monster, a seven-year deal that Don Sweeney hoped would fix their number one center hole. He's not look like a number one center at all."

Trending

Lindholm signed a seven-year $54.25 million deal on July 1, with a $7.75 million annual cap hit. He was expected to fill Boston’s No. 1 center role after Patrice Bergeron’s retirement. However, his performance has not met expectations. In 20 games, Lindholm has recorded only nine points (two goals and seven assists), with 29 shots on goal and an average ice time of 18:20 minutes.

LeBrun explained that Sweeney had hoped Lindholm would solve the team’s center issues but that hasn’t happened.

"So, it's interesting, because you always as GM can say, it's a new team, and maybe he needs more time to adjust," LeBrun said. "But what Don Sweeney said is that he's had enough time, so he's angry at his players, for sure. But I think if this season doesn't turn around, there's no question Don Sweeney will be the first one to tell you."

The Bruins made a significant investment in Lindholm, expecting a top-tier center. If his performance and the team’s slump continue, Sweeney may look for drastic changes to address the issue.

Boston Bruins offensive concerns ft. Elias Lindholm

The Boston Bruins have a record of 8-9-3 and have not started this season strong in comparison to their 65-win 2022-23 campaign. They are fourth in the Atlantic Division with 19 points, trailing the Toronto Maple Leafs, Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Bruins have lost five out of their last seven games, but that's not the end of their problems. Their offense is struggling heavily and have a goal differential of 15-5 in their last three games. Their top forward David Pastrnak is leading the team in goals, assists and points.

Pastrnak has eight goals and nine assists for 17 points in 20 games. This looks bad when his stats are compared to the league's standings. He is 35th in goals, 77th in assists and 46 in points. Lindholm is ranked outside of the top 150 players in both goals and points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback