"He's on a fast track to CTE": Matt Rempe's vicious fight with Matthieu Olivier sparks health concern from fans

Rangers rookie Matt Rempe's recent bout with Columbus Blue Jackets' Mathieu Olivier on Sunday night raised significant health concerns among fans.

Standing at 6 feet 8 inches, Rempe found himself in a brutal altercation during the first period of the game, where he endured a barrage of punches from Olivier despite having a 6-inch height advantage. The altercation left Rempe bloodied and battered, prompting referees to intervene and assist him back to his feet.

This incident comes just a day after Rempe engaged in another intense fight with Flyers veteran Nicolas Deslauriers. The confrontation with Olivier followed a pregame exchange during warmups, indicating escalating tensions between them.

The relentless physicality of these encounters has fans worried about Rempe's well-being, particularly given his status as a rookie defenseman. Concerns over his ability to withstand such punishment have been compounded by recent incidents, including an ejection for a hit to the head of New Jersey's Nathan Bastian earlier in the week.

Despite Rempe's willingness to engage in physical play, his health and safety remain paramount. The intensity of NHL competition, particularly for rookies, underscores the need for stringent measures to protect players from potential injury.

The Range­rs fell to the Blue Jacke­ts, ending their 10-game win stre­ak. Rempe's physical well-being must be monitored duly due to his contributions and to ensure a prolonged career.

Matt Rempe: From undrafted to NHL debut

Matt Rempe's journey to his debut NHL season reflects a determined climb from undrafted status in the WHL to a promising start with the New York Rangers. Despite going unnoticed in the 2018 WHL Bantam Draft, Rempe found his footing with the Spruce Grove Saints before making his mark with the Seattle Thunderbirds.

His breakout season in 2019-20, despite an early injury setback, drew the attention of NHL scouts, leading to his selection by the Rangers in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. Rempe's physicality and scoring prowess continued to impress during training camps, earning him opportunities with the Rangers' AHL affiliate, the Hartford Wolf Pack.

After grinding in the AHL, Rempe finally earned his call-up to the Rangers during the 2023-24 season. His NHL debut in the Stadium Series against the New York Islanders showcased his tenacity, immediately engaging in a fight just seconds into his first shift.

Though facing challenges, including a match penalty for fighting, Matt Rempe's resilience prevailed as he secured his first NHL goal in the following game. Till now, he has secured two points in five games with a goal and an assist.