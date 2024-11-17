"He's getting roasted inside the dot": Paul Bissonette, Luke Gazdic review Connor Bedard's faceoff struggles in sophomore NHL season

Chicago Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard is facing challenges in his sophomore NHL season. After a standout rookie campaign, Bedard's offensive production has slowed down as he struggles in the faceoff circle.

In Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Vancouver Canucks, Bedard was held without a point, extending his goal drought to nine games. His faceoff percentage on the season sits at just 28.8% (as per statmuse)- well below average for NHL centers.

On Sportsnet, former players and analysts Paul Bissonette and Luke Gazdic discussed Bedard's difficulties and how he can bounce back.

"I think it's hard for him right now. We're trying to be easy on him. He's getting roasted inside the dot, right?" Bissonnette said.

"He can't win faceoffs in this league. So when you're getting burnt in the faceoff circle, you can't start shifts off in your own end, and then he can't win him in the offensive zone, so he's not getting that O-zone time. He's spending way too much time defending."

Bissonette empathized with Bedard, recognizing the immense pressure on such a young player in the NHL. He also suggested moving Bedard to the wing, which might give him some space to concentrate on making plays rather than getting stuck in his own zone.

Luke Gazdic didn't mince words when addressing Connor Bedard's faceoff struggles.

"I think it just it starts and ends in the circle, right? Because everything starts from there. If you're taking a big D zone draw, you're going to get hemmed in if you lose it, if you don't win one in the O zone, you're going back the other way.” Gazdic said.

Gazdic pointed out that Bedard's faceoff percentage this season is very low, including going 0-8 in faceoff in Saturday’s game. He also added that faceoff is the biggest area where Connor Bedard needs to improve to unleash his full potential.

Blackhawks HC Luke Richardson on Connor Bedard struggles

The Chicago Blackhawks head coach, Luke Richardson, commented on Connor Bedard's recent struggles, saying he didn't think the phenom was pressing.

After Saturday's game, Richardson said:

“I think he’s maybe holding onto the puck a little too long and looking for something better. We try to encourage him to shoot the puck. He’s an elusive shooter and he’s dangerous. If we can get him skating and shooting the puck on the fly, I think that’s when he’s the most dangerous.

"But sometimes it’s the way the game goes.” he added.

He suggested that by shooting more and then forechecking hard, Bedard is more likely to create turnovers and scoring chances.

Despite the recent slump, Bedard is still the Blackhawks' leading point scorer with 13 points in 18 games.

