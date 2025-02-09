“He's been own goaling his whole career”: NHL fans react as Tony DeAngelo fires puck into own net in Isles defeat

Tony DeAngelo started the season with SKA Saint Petersburg in the Kontinental Hockey League after failing to land an NHL contract but the defenseman was signed by the New York Islanders on Jan. 24. However, he is facing criticism eight games into the season.

DeAngelo scored two goals in his own net in a 6-3 loss against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday. The first came off a slight deflection from a shot by Frederick Gaudreau from the top of the right circle. His second one was more damaging with the Wild leading 4-3 and the Islanders having a chance to get back into the game. Kyle Palmieri drove the puck and centered a pass that was put into the own net by DeAngelo.

After the game, Isles coach Patrick Roy made his feelings known about his own goals.

“It’s unfortunate," Roy said to reporters. "I mean we put two in our own net. And those games happen. You don't like when they happen but they're part of it.”

Fans shared their reactions on X and blasted DeAngelo for his effort.

"He's been own goaling his whole career," a fan said.

"This guy is clearing six figures and I'm out here working two jobs," a fan wrote.

"Dude thought he was still in Russia with the friendly fire," another fan wrote.

"Tony finding new ways to make his teammates hate him. A true revolutionary," a fan tweeted.

"I don't care who you are, that's funny right there," a fan wrote.

"Couldn’t have happened to a more deserving guy," another fan said.

Patrick Roy instills faith in his team before Four Nations Face Off break

The loss to the Minnesota Wild was the New York Islanders' third in fourth games, all coming against top teams. They were defeated by the Florida Panthers last Sunday and fell to the Winnipeg Jets on Friday. These are the only three losses the Isles have had in their last eleven games, showing a resurgence to go 8-3-0 during that spell.

Despite the back-to-back losses, Islanders coach Patrick Roy said that he was proud of his team. He instilled faith in his lineup and hoped for better results after the Four Nations tournament break.

“I said to the guys that I was very proud of them before the game," Roy said to reporters after the game. "They've been doing exactly what we wanted, and we are playing good hockey right now… Our guys deserve the break, and we need to be ready when we come back, when we play Dallas."

The Islanders will face the Dallas Stars on Feb 24. Following that game, they'll play against the New York Rangers and the Boston Bruins, both in contention for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

