"He's going to break the record": NHL fans react to Sidney Crosby tying Wayne Gretzky's record with 19 consecutive point-per-game seasons 

Sidney Crosby has reached rarified air. With a point tonight against the New York Rangers, the Pittsburgh Penguins' captain tied the record for most point-per-game seasons with 19.

The previous record holder was none other than Wayne Gretzky, and with Gretzky obviously retired, hockey fans are left speculating if Crosby can do what was once thought impossible, and break Wayne Gretzky's record.

Only Wayne Gretzky, widely regarded as the greatest player of all time, has achieved such consistency before. Crosby now sits just one 82-point season away from breaking the once-thought-unbreakable record.

Fans across the NHL gathered tonight to discuss whether Crosby could scrounge together one more season of brilliance for the aging and fading Pittsburgh Penguins:

"He has a few years to get one more too. He’s going to break the record. This is history"

Of course, Crosby will always have his running mate, and fans of the Capitals and Penguins alike were quick to reference the Ovechkin-Crosby rivalry:

Other fans were quick to bring up Crosby's concussion and injury history, possibly playing a role in inflating his season totals:

Another fan angle was one of regret, wishing what could have been if Crosby had avoided injury:

Looking at Sidney Crosby's historic career

Crosby's dominance on the ice this season has been nothing short of extraordinary.

Leading the Penguins with 82 points through 37 goals and 45 assists in 74 games, he has showcased his scoring prowess and playmaking abilities night in and night out. Impressively, the majority of his points — 63, to be exact — have come at even strength, further highlighting his impact on the game.

Moreover, Crosby's consistency in reaching the 80-point mark speaks volumes about his enduring excellence. This season marks the 13th time in his career that he has notched 80 points or more, placing him in elite company alongside hockey legends like Gretzky, Mark Messier, Dale Hawerchuk and Marcel Dionne.

As Sidney Crosby continues to climb the ranks of the NHL's all-time points list, his legacy as one of the sport's greatest players grows ever stronger. With 1,584 career points to his name, he currently sits in 11th place. Poised to join the exclusive 1,000-assist club, Crosby should hit that mark in the coming seasons as well.

Whether he can surpass Gretzky's record for the most point-per-game seasons remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: Sidney Crosby's legacy as a hockey legend is secure, and his impact on the sport will undoubtedly be felt for generations to come.