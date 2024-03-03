"He’s going to be very dangerous": NHL fans react as Matt Rempe and Ryan Reaves exchange blows at center ice

In a clash that had NHL fans on the edge of their seats, Matt Rempe and Ryan Reaves went toe-to-toe in a heated exchange at center ice during the third period of the Toronto Maple Leafs versus New York Rangers game. The bout, expected by fans, erupted with the Maple Leafs holding a slim 3-2 lead over the Rangers.

As fist attacks from both sides started, spectators witnessed a display of raw intensity. The exchange was cut short only by the intervention of the referees, who promptly issued five-minute penalties to both players for fighting.

Following this, NHL fans took to X to share their reactions to the epic bout. Spittin' Chiclets posted a clip on X prompting comments and discussions among fans.

One fan, clearly impressed by Rempe's performance, remarked:

"When Rempe figures out how to use his reach he’s going to be very dangerous."

Another fan expressed admiration for Matt Rempe and the classic matchup:

"Toe-to-Toe, Hockey Night in Canada, center ice in Toronto. So much respect for Rempe. Need a cigarette after that one."

Others weighed in on the dynamics of the fight:

"Classic size vs experience bout. From the armchair, Rempe should mix it up with a few uppercuts/body shots with that kinda reach."

Matt Rempe's Rangers lost 4-3 to Leafs

Max Domi's shootout goal sealed the Toronto Maple Leafs' 4-3 victory over the New York Rangers. John Tavares, Mitch Marner and William Nylander scored in regulation for the Maple Leafs, who have won nine of their past 10 games. Ilya Samsonov made 32 saves for Toronto.

Vincent Trocheck scored twice for the Rangers, with Alexis Lafreniere adding a goal and two assists. Artemi Panarin contributed two assists, and Igor Shesterkin stopped 31 shots. The spirited fight between Toronto's Ryan Reaves and New York's Matt Rempe erupted after Rempe's earlier hit on Maple Leafs defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin, who recently joined the team following a trade.

Tavares praised the fight as a throwback in a game where such encounters are rare:

“There was some anticipation, everyone was itching for it. I don’t know how anyone would ever want to drop ’em with Reavo.

"Our fans were fantastic tonight. Everyone was itching for it. So, credit to both those guys. ... You know, I don't know how anyone would ever want to drop 'em with Reavo. So, great job by him.

The Rangers will host the Florida Panthers in their next game.