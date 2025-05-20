"He's gone" "End of Core 4": Mitch Marner's cryptic comments on Maple Leafs future leaves fans speculating on next move

It's the time of year when outgoing free agents, like Mitch Marner, have their activity heavily scrutinized. If they unfollow a team, follow a player, make a comment, or anything else, fans begin immediately speculating on what it might mean for their future.

Live comments made outside social media have that effect tenfold. So when Marner speaks out about his future and reflects on his tenure with the Toronto Maple Leafs, fans begin to wonder.

Marner wasn't ready to comment on his future, but NHL fans were certainly ready to speculate on what that meant. They debated in the comments.

"I look forward to a day very soon when the term 'Core 4' will no longer be part of the Toronto sporting vocabulary," one fan said.

"Good Riddance, get him outta here!" another said.

"His dumba*s could have just left 30 games ago and nobody would be mad at him," one added.

"You either feel the passion to play for Toronto or you don’t - simple as that. He’s shown us time and time again he does not feel that passion," another complained.

Fans are all but convinced that Marner is gone and will not be rejoining the Maple Leafs in free agency.

Mitch Marner comments on future with Maple Leafs

Mitch Marner's comments sparked controversy. Whether or not the Toronto Maple Leafs winger is going to return to his former team remains to be seen.

Mitch Marner's future is totally up in the air (Imagn)

He said, via Leafs Latest on X:

“It’s still so fresh. It’s tough to say anything right now about the future. I was hoping to be playing hockey at this point… I’ll sit down with my wife and decide on the next steps in the coming weeks.”

He said, per Chris Johnston, about his career:

"I've always loved my time here. Loved being here."

Marner and his fellow players had just one goal in a decisive Game 7 loss to the Florida Panthers. This was their seventh consecutive Game 7 loss, and the Core Four, of which Marner is a crucial part, was kept off the scoreboard this time entirely.

