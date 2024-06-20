"He's gone" "That signing caused a lot of pain": NHL fans react to report of player agent working on trade for $19,000,000 Canucks star Ilya Mikheyev

According to Rick Dhaliwal, Canucks winger Ilya Mikheyev's agent, Dan Milstein has been granted permission by the Canucks to help facilitate a trade. Mikheyev, 29, joined the Canucks in July 2022, signing a four-year, $19 million contract as a free agent

Rick Dhaliwal tweeted:

"Agent Dan Millstein has permission to help facilitate an Ilya Mikheyev trade."

Fan reactions to this news have been mixed, focused on Mikheyev’s tenure with the Canucks and his potential departure.

"Yikes. Man that signing caused a lot of pain." one fan reacted to Dhaliwal's tweet, saying,

"That means he's gone," another fan said.

"Well, we know the agents for Brock and Garland also had permission, but thank god, nothing ever happened. With Mikheyev, we know he’ll only get traded if the Canucks add a draft pick or prospect—I hope this doesn’t happen!!," one fan explained the situation.

Here are some more reactions from fans on X:

"Does the agent helping facilitate a trade wver work? What would the agent do that the GM already hasn't done?," a fan questioned.

"Allvin should say, help move this guy and we can maybe keep Zad," a fan said.

"Good luck , I hope that it helps both Canucks & Ilya Mikheyev," one fan commented.

"Usually a pretty bad market when news leaks that the agent is helping assist a trade," a fan said.

The undrafted Russian winger previously played three seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Despite high hopes, Mikheyev struggled this past season, recording only 11 goals and 20 assists for 31 points over 78 regular-season games. His performance in the playoffs was also disappointing, as he failed to record a point over 11 games.

Per CapFriendly, Mikheyev has a 12-team no-trade list, which complicates potential trade negotiations. Despite these challenges, the Canucks are exploring options to move him.

Vancouver Canucks sign Filip Hronek to $58M contract

The Vancouver Canucks signed defenseman Filip Hronek to an eight-year contract worth $58 million. His annual cap hit is $7.25 million. Hronek had a great season with 48 points in 81 games alongside Quinn Hughes. His playoff performance was less impressive despite good defense.

The Canucks have $16.83 million left in cap space and need to negotiate with 10 free agents, including Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov.