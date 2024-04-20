"He's gonna pump your eyes shut": Paul Bissonnette jokingly warns Pat Maroon about Leafs heavyweight Ryan Reaves 

In a recent segment of "The Pat McAfee Show", former NHLer Paul Bissonnette humorously issued a warning to the Bruins' Pat Maroon regarding Leaf's tough guy Ryan Reaves ahead of their clash in Round 1 of the 2024 Stanley Cup playoffs.

During the conversation, Bissonnette reckoned Ryan Reaves' physical playing style and his reputation as a strong enforcer in the league.

Bissonnette said:

Expand Tweet

"Ryan Reaves is gonna pump your eyes shut."

In response to Bissonnette's comment, Pat Maroon shared his thoughts on the podcast and responded:

"To all, Biz is a Leafs fan that's why. The only reason Biz is saying that is because Ryan Reaves pumped his eyes shut too."

Maroon acknowledged Reaves' tough reputation but emphasized the importance of focusing on the game and actively participating. He expressed excitement about the upcoming challenge against Toronto, recognizing them as a strong opponent to face:

"We all know Reaves is a tough guy, but whatever. It's about showing up and getting into the action. We obviously have another challenge ahead of us with Toronto. They're good hockey team. So I'm looking forward to especially playing for the Boston 'Original Six' team. Really fun; I'm looking forward to it," Maroon added.

The discussion on the podcast moved to how important the Bruins are to the city of Boston and how much the fans are invested in their success:

Expand Tweet

Toronto Maple Leafs will rely on Ryan Reaves and Co. against tough Boston Bruins

The intensity and physicality are going to be cranked up when the Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins face each other in Round 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Expand Tweet

The rivalry between the two teams dates back to the "Original Six" days, and fans can bet that things will get even more heated as the series goes on. The Bruins are known for their physical style of play, ranking them as the second-most physical team in the league with 2,301 hits.

Notably, right on Boston's heels are the Maple Leafs, with 2,283 hits. In addition to the contributions from the core four players, the Maple Leafs will be relying on their tough players to match the intensity against the Bruins.

The Toronto Maple Leafs made some strategic moves to gear up for the playoffs, bringing in players like Max Domi, Tyler Bertuzzi, Ryan Reaves and Joel Edmundson before the trade deadline.

These additions were specifically aimed at preparing for tough matchups like these against strong opponents during the crucial playoff period. Game 1 of the Bruins-Leafs series takes place at TD Garden on Saturday.