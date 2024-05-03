"He's holding his stick" "Obvious boarding/hit" - NHL fans divided over controversial no-call penalty as Mason Lohrei slams into boards 

Mason Lohrei's dramatic collision into the boards, following Pontus Holmberg's hit from behind, marked a pivotal moment in Game 6 of the Round 1 playoff series between the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs.

The infraction went unnotice­d, despite happening in front of the­ official. After the face-off, me­rely 10 seconds later, William Nylande­r scored, putting Toronto ahead 1-0. The goal seemingly came­ as a result of the uncalled violation.

Mason Lohrei, known for his limited scoring record, had yet to find the net in six games against the Maple Leafs this season. Despite his overall low goal count, he managed one goal and two assists on the power play, demonstrating his potential offensive impact. With an average of 0.8 shots per game and a conversion rate of 9.3%, Lohrei's offensive contributions remain modest but significant.

Expand Tweet

The controversial no-call penalty on Lohrei sparked intense debate among NHL fans on X/Twitter:

"Offsetting minors. He’s holding his stick the whole time," one fan said.

Expand Tweet

Others were furious, with many fans expressing outrage over what they saw as favoritism towards the Maple Leafs by the referees:

"Obvious boarding/hit from behind, refs wearing blue again tonight," one said.

Expand Tweet

Many fans were left divided on the hit, sharing their opinions on X/Twitter:

"The official pointed at it and then didn’t call anything," one fan pointed out.

"Who hires blind refs????" another fan commented.

"He was holding his stick," one fan said.

One Bruins fan was furious over the team's performance in the playoffs:

"I’m a Bruins fan, and the fact of the matter is this team has not been a threat, in any fashion, these past two games. That’s the issue…not this play."

Another fan pointed out the referee's perspective:

"Is the ref thinking, “well Lohrei was holding Holmgren’s stick, so it evens out?”

The Maple Leafs clinched Game 6 with a narrow 2-1 victory, thanks to both goals being netted by William Nylander. On the opposing side, the lone goal for the Bruins came from Morgan Geekie.

William Nylander's heroics secure Game 6 victory as Mason Lohrei drama unfolds

William Nylander propelled the Toronto Maple Leafs to a victory over the Boston Bruins in Game 6, keeping their playoff hopes alive, forcing a deciding Game 7. Nylander broke the deadlock at 19:05 of the second period, with his shot deflecting off Charlie McAvoy's knee into the net.

Joseph Woll made­ good saves, with a big glove­ save on Charlie Coyle at 6:44 of the third pe­riod. This save kept Maple Le­afs in the lead. At 17:47, Nylander score­d again. He did a slick backhand move on a breakaway. Matthe­w Knies set up this goal, which made the­ score 2-0 for Toronto. The Bruins tried hard at the­ end as Morgan Geekie­ made it 2-1 at 19:59.

With the series now tied at 3-3, both teams brace for a decisive Game 7 at TD Garden in Boston on Saturday.

What did you make of the hit? Who do you think will win Game 7 and advance in the playoffs? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.