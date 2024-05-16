Jeremy Swayman's amazing performance in the Stanley C͏up Pla͏yoffs has instilled immense confidence in Boston Bruins'͏ coach Jim Mon͏tgomery. Swayman, who has been ͏a crucial player for the Bruins, has started 11 of Boston’s 12 pl͏a͏yoff games so far,͏ including the last 1͏0 con͏s͏e͏cutively.

Despite facin͏g the most shots in the league (345), th͏e 25-year-old boasts an impressiv͏e 2.16 goals-against average and a ͏.933 save percentage. The Bruins' 2-1 victory against the F͏lorida Panthers in ͏Game 5 of the Ea͏stern Con͏fere͏nce Second Round has provided the team with ͏a muc͏h-needed breather after a grueling s͏tretch of eight games in 15 days.

Coach Jim Montgomery emphasized the importance of this break, telling reporters:

"You like it at this [point]. This is when in the series you feel like it’s beneficial for everybody."

This break is crucial not only for recovery but also for managing Swayman’s workload, a task Montgomery considers a “moot point” given the current respite. The coach’s confidence in Swayman is palpable.

"There’s a confidence and an air about [Swayman] that he’s invincible, which makes us really confident that we’re in a good place.

"Like the pulled-goalie situation [in Game 5 against Florida], I was behind the bench. I’m like, ‘They’re not scoring; we have Swayman in nets.’"

As the Bruins aim to replicate Florida’s feat from last season by overcoming a 3-1 series deficit, Montgomery remains focused on preparation and recovery.

“We’re just thinking about getting rest before Game 6,” he said.

Jeremy Swayman's take on his game 5 performance

Jeremy Swayman's standout performance in Game 5 has garnered high praise from his teammates. Swayman made 28 saves, including a critical stop against Sam Reinhart with about 8 seconds left, staving off the Bruins' elimination.

“We have a goaltender that’s extremely confident,” Jim Montgomery said after the game. “His swagger gives confidence.”

Jeremy Swayman’s own words echoed his determination and confidence, promising after Game 4 that the series would return to Boston.

“The reality is that we’re going to go to Florida and we’re going to play the same game and we’re going to get it done,” he said. “I have no doubt in this group.”

Reflecting on his performance, Jeremy Swayman expressed gratitude and resolve.

“I just can’t thank my mentors enough for showing me the way and replacing that word ‘nervous’ with ‘excited’ and just being me and embracing moments. That’s when I find the most enjoyment, truly living it to the absolute fullest. And I couldn’t be happier.”

With Game 6 set for Friday at TD Garden, the Bruins are energized to face the Panthers once again.