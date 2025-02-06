"He's lacking so many little details": Biz shreds Connor Bedard's play into pieces after Blackhawks' OT loss to Oilers

Former NHLer and analyst Paul Bissonnette provided a breakdown of Connor Bedard's performance after the Chicago Blackhawks' loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday, focusing on the areas where the young forward might need to improve as he transitions to the league.

Bedard notched up an assist in the Blackhawks' 4-3 defeat to the Oilers in overtime. During the intermission while on TNT, Bissonnette pointed out some "soft plays" that Bedard made during the game, which could lead and turnovers and impact the team's performance.

He also noted Connor Bedard's body language and decision-making during the crucial moments, suggesting that these aspects of his game could be areas for growth.

"Sometimes I see him continue to try things that aren't going to work at the NHL level, like soft plays that are just going to get picked off and go back the other way," Biz said. "And as much as good he does is sometimes he doesn't do great things.

Trending

"There's so many little details to his game that he's lacking right now that, yes, he might put up 30-35, goals a season and get his 50-55, assists by paying power play and getting all these minutes, but they're going to continue to lose hockey games, if that's how he's saying. That is, that is pond hockey," he added.

Expand Tweet

Paul Bissonnette emphasized that if the Blackhawks aim to return to their former glory, the current style of play, particularly from their top players like Connor Bedard, won't suffice.

He expressed concerns that if Bedard continues to play at this level, it could lead the team to finish at the bottom of the standings. Biz suggested that Bedard needs to improve his performance and exhibit a similar approach as Oilers superstars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

Connor Bedard and Blackhawks lose 3rd straight

On Wednesday, the Chicago Blackhawks hosted the Edmonton Oilers at United Center.

The Hawks fell 4-3 in overtime to the Oilers, losing their third straight game. Zach Hyman scored the winner on the power play 1:36 into the extra period.

Expand Tweet

For the Oilers, Draisaitl and Jeff Skinner accumulated two points apiece, while McDavid settled for one point. Goaltender Calvin Pichard made 29 saves on the night and posted a .906 save percentage.

Ryan Donato and Teuvo Teravainen accumulated two points apiece, while Bedard collected a point for the Blackhawks, who remain 31st in the league standings with a 16-31-6 record and 38 points.

Bedard and Co. will hope to bounce back when they host the Nashville Predators next on Friday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback