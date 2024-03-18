"He's a Leaf for Life!": NHL fans react to Wayne Simmonds' decision to retire as a Philadelphia Flyer

NHL fans across the league are sharing their response as Wayne Simmonds, a beloved veteran of the ice, officially announced his retirement as a Philadelphia Flyer. The news broke through NHL insider Chris Johnston's tweet, revealing that Simmonds would retire as a Flyer, signing a symbolic one-day contract and receiving honors on April 13.

Johnston tweeted:

"Wayne Simmonds is officially retiring as a member of the #flyers. He's signing a one-day contract and being honoured on April 13. Great career."

Simmonds' decision prompted die-hard fans to react to his retirement. Among them, some expressed admiration for his impactful career. One particular fan hailed him as Leaf for Life:

"He's a Leaf for Life, but his NHL legacy was as a Flyer. Dude is the very definition of a Flyer; put up 30 goals and knock a few teeth out on the way. What a career."

The Flyers' gesture to honor Wayne Simmonds and allow him to retire a Flyer got ubiquitous approval from fans. They called it a fitting tribute. One fan said:

"Great thing to do by the Flyers here in honouring Simmonds and having him retire a member of the organization."

Simmonds' remarkable career spanned over 1,000 games, which saw him gain top notch statistics. One fan particularly pointed to it and said:

"Incredible pro. Seems like a better human. Great career. 1037 games played, 526 points, 1313 pims."

Wayne Simmonds gets one day contract from Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers will honor Wayne Simmonds' retirement by signing him to a one-day contract and celebrating his career on Saturday, April 13, when they host the New Jersey Devils at Wells Fargo Center (5 p.m. EDT).

"It's hard to describe my emotions on a day like this, but one of my very first thoughts as I look back is my life in Philadelphia and playing for the Flyers,” Simmonds said.

“Taking the ice in a Flyers sweater is a special feeling and it's one that I'm truly proud of. The history of this franchise and standard of being a Flyer that was set is unique and one that I hold in the highest regard. It was a thrill to play for you all these years, and you mean so much to me."

Flyers President of Hockey Operations Keith Jones said:

“Wayne has had a tremendous career, on and off the ice, and to celebrate him and his accomplishments with the Philadelphia organization and fans on April 13 is not only fitting, but right.”

So, Flyers fans, get your tickets booked for the night.