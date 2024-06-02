“He’s a liability out there”: Fans bash Jacob Trouba’s defensive breakdown that led to Sam Bennett’s goal

New York Rangers captain Jacob Trouba is at the forefront of fan criticism following his poor showing late in the first period of game 6 on Saturday. Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett scored near the end of the period after a defensive breakdown by Jacob Trouba.

Bennett skated around Trouba, blowing past him before passing the puck. Bennett then got the puck back to fire a one-timer for the game’s first goal. Check out the play here:

Now, fans are letting Jacob Trouba have it. The following reactions highlight how they feel about Trouba’s lack of effectiveness. One fan opined:

"I'm so glad he didn't get suspended. He's a liability out there."

Here’s a fan showing some irony:

"Too busy trying to elbow the man that flipped him off the front row."

Another fan didn’t hold anything back:

"He's done this so many times this seroes, it maddening. Game 4s OTs loss, my god look at him on the PK"

However, not all fans are blaming Jacob Trouba. In fact, some have questioned whether the puck actually crossed the goal line following this shot.

One fan stated:

"still yet to see a replay where this puck went in."

Another pointed out:

"How does a puck go post post out and cross the goal line?"

Here’s a fan who didn’t believe the play, tweeting:

"Seriously, did that go in?"

Trouba and the Rangers are hoping for a miracle comeback that would force a Game 7. Meanwhile, the Panthers are looking to close out the series in Game 6 and await the winner of the Western Conference Final between the Edmonton Oilers and the Dallas Stars.

Jacob Trouba hurting the Rangers

Throughout this postseason, questions have emerged regarding Jacob Trouba’s performance. Fans and analysts have questioned his lack of reliability, poor choices and controversial moments.

However, Joe Yerdon pointed out in a Bleacher Report piece:

"He’s hurting Rangers on ice."

Aside from questionable hits, like the one Trouba dealt Evan Rodrigues in game 3, his play has made him into a liability for the Rangers. As Yerdon underscored:

"The way the Panthers play makes it easier for them to expose Trouba’s weaknesses. Sure, they’re willing to engage with him physically and play the questionable physical game themselves, but they’re also a team that forechecks opponents all over the ice and doing that to Trouba when he’s out there can lead to trouble for the Rangers."

In other words, the Panthers can skate all over the ice, but Trouba can’t keep up. That fact was apparent in the goal Bennett scored in game 6. So, what’s the solution?

As the Rangers’ season nears its end, questions will emerge heading into next season. What do the Rangers do with their captain? The Rangers are on the hook for two more years of Trouba at $8 million per season.

Trouba will be 32 by the time he hits free agency. With the way things are going, another long-term deal seems out of the question. Only time will tell if Trouba can turn his game around.