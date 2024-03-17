"He's like the one person I would avoid fighting lol": NHL fans react to Josh Masons' one sided altercation with Vincent Desharnais

NHL fans are abuzz after a recent altercation between Vincent Desharnais of the Edmonton Oilers and Josh Manson of the Colorado Avalanche. The incident, captured in a video shared on Reddit's r/hockey forum, has sparked intense discussion and reaction among hockey enthusiasts.

In the video, Vincent Desharnais and Manson are seen engaging in a heated on-ice confrontation, ultimately leading to both players dropping their gloves. What follows is a vigorous exchange of punches, with Manson and Desharnais fully committing to the skirmish.

One particular moment from the altercation has drawn significant attention from fans. As Vincent Desharnais appears to lose his balance early in the scuffle, referees move in to intervene and break up the fight.

The fan commented:

"I can't get over how Desharnais lost balance early and the refs started to break up the fight, but Manson literally pulled him back up to his feet so he could keep wailing on him"

Another fan commented,

"Kane seemed really chill for his usual dumbass self. Who was he tied up with?"

For Manson, this season has been described by fans as his "villain origin story," with the defenseman showcasing a relentless and aggressive style of play.

"This season has been Manson’s Villain origin story and I am all for it! Dude has been an absolute MENACE," expressed another fan

Indeed, Manson's reputation as a formidable opponent is well-established among NHL circles.

"Manson took down Benn last year, he's like the one person I would avoid fighting lol," commented a fan

Edmonton Oilers' Vincent Desharnais undergoes evaluation for injury

Vincent Desharnais of the Edmonton Oilers will undergo evaluation for an undisclosed injury sustained during a game against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, per Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton.

While Desharnais continued playing, he saw limited ice time in the third period and did not seek treatment in the locker room.

Desharnais has struggled to contribute offensively, failing to earn a point in his last 13 games. If he is unable to play due to injury, Troy Stecher is expected to take his place on the bottom four lines.