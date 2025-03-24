"He's a little bit of a whiner" - When Matthew Tkachuk jokingly roasted Auston Matthews’ sea travelling issues

The 2016 NHL Draft Class is easily one of the best in recent times. Alongside No. 1 pick like Auston Matthews, the top 10 included Patrik Laine, Charlie McAvoy, Alex DeBrincat and even Matthew Tkachuk. Most of these big names had either played alongside or against each other at the junior level, so there was a certain amount of familiarity.

There was camaraderie between Matthews and Tkachuk, who had been representing Team USA at the junior level for more than a year. Closest to the draft, in the winter of 2015-16 they had played together at the World Junior Championships. They also represented Team USA at the U18 World Championships in the previous year.

Having known each other before the Draft day in Buffalo, both players engaged in some friendly banter while on a tour of the Niagara Falls. They were interviewed by Chris Lund of Leafs TV. Tkachuk was asked about who has the bigger seasickness between the two.

In his usual playful manner, Tkachuk talked about the Arizona native calling him a whiner. But it got a befitting reply from Leafs' first overall pick. Matthews took a dig at Tkachuk's lavish 'boat-lifestyle' because of his father, Keith Tkachuk's success.

"Um, probably myself. Auston—he’s a little bit of a whiner. So, whenever he gets into those circumstances where, you know, he doesn’t like something a whole lot, he can—he tends to complain a little bit. But that’s just—that’s just my perspective on it," Tkachuk said.

Matthews replied:

"Well, I mean, he basically lives on a boat. His dad owns, like, four of them. So, you know, everybody knows Keith Tkachuk. They just go to the Cape and have a good time on their family boat."

Auston Matthews recalled junior-level highs at the 4 Nations Face Off

Auston Matthews, alongside Matthew Tkachuk, practically grew up together through the Nation Team Development program before they turned pro. The longstanding friendship culminated in a reunion of sorts at the recent 4 Nations Face Off when Team USA had to rely on them again for the title.

Matthews spoke about the bonding the team already had during the tournament.

"Those two years were two of the finest years of hockey for me, and just the relationships and friendships that you build throughout those times," he said. "Yeah, obviously, want that to translate into something like this, a tournament that's very quick, right to it."

Matthews and Tkachuk were the two biggest names coming out of the 2016 NHL Draft class. While Matthews was selected first overall, some re-drafts by columnists have sparked debate, with a few favoring Tkachuk, who was picked 6th, over Matthews.

