"He's not a quitter, just a loser": Hockey world reacts to Connor McDavid's valiant 'far from over' statement despite Canada's 3-1 loss to USA

Connor McDavid is staying positive despite Team Canada’s 3-1 loss to Team USA in the 4 Nations Face-Off. After the game, McDavid spoke about Canada’s effort and said the tournament is not over. While praising the game for being fast, physical, and competitive, offering fans everything they could've asked for, McDavid added:

Ad

"... It sucks that it didn't go our way, but it seems far from over."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fans on X quickly reacted to McDavid's confidence, sharing their own doubts.

"He’s not a quitter, just a loser," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Weird because you’d think he’d say we’re finished. We’re done. They’re just better than we are. Why try? But he says this… hmmm," another fan commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Yeah, its definitely over," one X user said.

While McDavid remains hopeful, many fans believe that Team USA totally owns the Canadian team.

"It is over. USA owns you," a fan said.

"Bro, the only time Canada is on top is when it’s on a map. Sit down Connor, you just had a date with the home of the free and the land of these hands!," a fan commented.

Ad

"Of course not. We will continue beating all you guys over and over like we have been for 270 years," a fan tweeted.

Charlie McAvoy landed a big hit on Connor McDavid, drawing comment from Matthew Tkachuk

Charlie McAvoy hit Connor McDavid hard in the first period. The hit came 26 seconds before Jake Guentzel’s goal, which tied the game. McAvoy later hit McDavid again and played a strong physical game.

Ad

Matthew Tkachuk called the hit the hardest hit he has ever seen.

"That also is a message-sending moment; probably one of the plays of the game," Tkachuk said (via NHL.com). "They just scored a goal, the building was rocking and Charlie comes there and pops McDavid, like one of the hardest hits I've seen."

Connor McDavid scored first at 5:31, lifting a backhand shot over Connor Hellebuyck. Guentzel tied it at 10:15 with a low shot under Jordan Binnington. Dylan Larkin made it 2-1 in the second with a blocker-side shot on a 2-on-1. Guentzel scored an empty-net goal for the 3-1 final.

Canada must beat Finland in regulation on Monday to reach the final. If Finland wins in regulation, they advance instead.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles