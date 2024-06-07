"He's shown clear bias vs Edmonton" "Oilers are screwed": Fans react as Stanley Cup Final referee crew includes Steve Kozari & Dan O'Rourke

The Stanley Cup Final referee crew for the 2024 season has been revealed, featuring esteemed officials Jean Hebert, Steve Kozari, Dan O’Rourke and Chris Rooney. With impressive playoff experience, Hebert enters his second Cup Final, while Kozari marks his fifth, O’Rourke his seventh, and Rooney his seventh as well.

Notably absent from the final selection are Eric Furlatt, Garrett Rank, Francois St. Laurent and Kelly Sutherland, with Sutherland experiencing his first absence from the Cup Final in seven seasons.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Despite the seasoned Stanley Cup final referees lineup, concerns arise among fans, particularly Oilers fans, who expressed fears of biased officiating against their team. Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice their concerns. One tweeted:

"Hes shown clear bias vs Edmonton, and there’s a history of issues there."

Expand Tweet

Another fan also shared concerns about Steve Kozari:

"Wow . Rourke and Kozari .. Oilers are screwed."

Expand Tweet

Other fans also expressed discontentment with the Stanley Cup Final referees lineup.

"One hell of a run by Rank. Guy can pull the clubs out of storage now." one fan said

"This is how they fix the Finals. Using the same 4 biased refs throughout." one fan pointed

"How Kozari, Rooney and O'Rourke are final eligible with their egregious reffing is beyond me" one fan chimed in

"Garret Rank got robbed" another fan said

"Oilers get the shaft early. God damn." one reacted

"This is how they fix the Finals. Using the same 4 biased refs throughout." another fan pointed

The absence of Wes McCauley due to injury adds further intrigue, with O’Rourke expected to surpass him in playoff games officiated during the series. Additionally, a unique familial connection emerges, as O’Rourke's son, Austin, joins the officiating team for the ECHL’s Kelly Cup Final.

Following a departure from the five-official setup in previous rounds, the NHL is back to utilizing four referees for the Finals. Anticipate a rotation of two pairs officiating the initial six games, with the top-performing duo potentially joining forces for the pivotal Game 7, if needed.

Linespersons revealed for Stanley Cup Final referee squad alongside playoff salary insights

The roster for the Stanley Cup Final referee includes Devin Berg, Ryan Daisy, Matt MacPherson and Jonny Murray.

Berg stands out as a newcomer, while Daisy returns for his second appearance and MacPherson his third. Notably, Murray boasts an impressive seven Cup Final appearances, leading all active linesmen with 188 playoff games officiated.

Regarding compensation, playoff salaries vary for officials. Referees earn $27,000 per round, while linesmen take home $17,250. Standby referees receive $1,000, which increases to $2,750 if they are called into action. Linesmen receive $650, with a bump to $1,775 if they hit the ice.

The league's practice of trimming down the officiating pool after each playoff round continues, ensuring that the most qualified officials oversee the Stanley Cup Finals.