"He's here in spirits": Chris Kreider pays heartfelt tribute to former teammate Johnny Gaudreau ahead of 4 Nations Face Off

New York Rangers winger Chris Kreider spoke about Johnny Gaudreau at the 4 Nations Face-Off media conference. He remembered Gaudreau as a player who truly enjoyed hockey. Kreider said the best way to honor him was to play with joy. A USA jersey with "GAUDREAU" and No. 13 is hanging in the team dressing room and a flag with his name is also displayed.

"He's here in spirit," Kreider said on Tuesday. "The biggest thing I took away from playing with and getting to know Johnny is how much fun he had playing the game of hockey. The greatest way to honor him, outside of winning, is to enjoy every second."

Team USA feels Gaudreau's presence everywhere as reminders of him are in the locker room, on the ice and at team dinners.

Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, died on Aug. 29. They were hit by a suspected drunk driver while cycling in New Jersey. Johnny was 31 and Matthew was 29. Johnny played 11 NHL seasons with Columbus and Calgary. Matthew played professionally in the AHL, ECHL and in Sweden. They both attended Boston College.

USA Hockey invited Johnny Gaudreau's father at team dinner

The United States will face Finland in its first game at Bell Centre on Thursday. Team USA general manager Bill Guerin invited Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau's father, Guy Gaudreau, to a team dinner. He joined legends Mike Modano, Mike Eruzione and Rob McClanahan.

"I thought it was important that (Guy) was there," Guerin said on Tuesday, via NHL.com. "Johnny and Matthew were a big part of USA Hockey and a tremendous loss, but they're with us in spirit. I just think it was important that Guy was there."

Modano shared that Guy was emotional when he spoke at the dinner. He thanked the team for its support. Players and coaches invited him to be in the team photo and Guy was honored by the gesture.

Noah Hanifin, who played with the Gaudreau brothers, said that Team USA players were emotional to see Guy at the dinner.

"I think it's comforting for him being around us, being on the ice," Hanifin said, via NHL.com. "Even when I was playing with Johnny and Matt, Guy was always at practice and the games. Having him here was great."

Guy Gaudreau appreciated the support and said that his sons loved hockey and their teammates.

