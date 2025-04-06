“He’s struggled to score 30 at 27”: NHL fans speculate whether Auston Matthews could surpass Wayne Gretzky to hold historic record

Auston Matthews is two goals away from reaching 400 in his NHL career. He scored and assisted in a 5-0 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday. He assisted on William Nylander’s goal and scored later in the game. With that, he reached 30 goals and 71 points this season. In his last 11 games, he has seven goals and 15 points.

Ad

NHL insider Nick Alberga asked on X if Matthews could pass Wayne Gretzky's record of 894 goals.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The tweet got attention from fans, and many shared their opinions. Some believe Matthews has a chance, while others are doubtful.

"He’s struggled to score 30 at age 27," one fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"No because he won't have the longevity into his 30's Ovi has had. Ovi has 5 years of 48+ goals after age 30 (With 2 COVID seasons)," another fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I don't think he will stay healthy enough to do that. Ovechkin was remarkably healthy through his career and he's just beating Gretzky at the end of his." Another fan added.

This season, Auston Matthews has played 61 games and has missed nearly 15 games due to injury. It’s not his best year, but the numbers are solid. The main question is whether he can keep scoring at a high level for many more years while staying healthy.

Ad

"i wish he could but don't see him staying healthy enough to do it." a fan said.

"9.5 years from now if he continues at his pace." a fan mentioned.

"Draisaitl has 399 goals nick Matthews is nothing special" a fan wrote.

Auston Matthews, Robertson, and Nylander helped Leafs defeat the Blue Jackets

The Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 5–0 on Saturday at Scotiabank Arena. Nicholas Robertson scored the first goal at 10:03 of the first period with a shot from the slot. He added another at 12:28 of the second after a turnover at the blue line.

Ad

William Nylander made it 3–0 at 1:11 of the third by scoring on a rebound. He scored again at 4:21 with a shot to the blocker side after a pass from Morgan Rielly. Auston Matthews scored the final goal at 16:27 from below the left hashmarks.

Goalie Anthony Stolarz made 27 saves for the shutout. The Maple Leafs have now won four games in a row and lead the Atlantic Division by four points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama