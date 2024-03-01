"He's terrible no?": Maple Leafs re-acquiring Ilya Lyubushkin in trade with Ducks and Hurricanes leaves fans divided 

The Toronto Maple Leafs re-acquired defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin from the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday, sparking mixed reactions among fans.

Toronto was linked to several defensemen ahead of the Mar. 8 trade deadline, including the most notable, Chirs Tanev, who was dealt by the Calgary Flames to the Dallas Stars on Wednesday.

Toronto completed a three-team trade with the Anaheim Ducks and Carolina Hurricanes. As part of the deal, the Maple Leafs received defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin from the Ducks, as well as the rights to unsigned draft pick Kirill Slepets.

In exchange, the Ducks received a third-round pick in the 2025 NHL draft, while the Hurricanes got a sixth-round pick in the 2026 NHL draft.

Furthermore, the Leafs will cover 25% of the salary, with the Ducks paying 50% and the Hurricanes covering the remaining 25% of the deal. Here's how Maple Leafs fans reacted to the trade.

One fan tweeted:

"he's terrible no?"

Another chimed in:

"THE RUSSIAN BEAR IS BACKKKK"

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

Lyubushkin played one season with the Buffalo Sabres in 2022-23 before being acquired by the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for a 2025 draft pick.

This season, the 29-year-old defenseman has four points in 55 games, 51 penalty minutes, and a +/- of -13. Lyubushkin will return to the Maple Leafs for the second time, having previously played with them in 2021-22.

Lyubushkin has one year remaining on his $5.5 million contract signed with the Sabres in 2022. He will become a UFA at the end of the current season.

Ilya Lyubushkin's career stats

Winnipeg Jets v Anaheim Ducks

Lyubushkin began his professional career with Metallurg Novokuznetsk of the VHL in Russia. He then moved to the KHL with Loko Yaroslavl and went on to play for five years in the league.

After becoming a free agent with Yaroslavl, Ilya Lyubushkin signed with the Arizona Coyotes. The 29-year-old D-man played for two seasons and appeared in 88 games for them.

Following his stint with the Coyotes, Lyubushkin joined the Toronto Maple Leafs and spent one season with the club before playing one season apiece for the Sabres and Ducks.

The 29-year-old Russian defenseman has accumulated 43 points through five goals and 38 assists in 334 career games with the Coyotes, Leafs, Sabres, and Ducks.