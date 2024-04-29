"He's a warrior" : Capitals' Dylan Strome praises T.J. Oshie for playing through Game 4 with a broken hand

T.J. Oshie's resilience and dedication could be seen in Game 4 of the Washington Capitals playoff series against the New York Rangers. With elimination on the line, Oshie fought with a broken hand to give it his all on the ice.

His teammate Dylan Strome commended his extraordinary effort, calling him a 'warrior.'

"He's a warrior, no other way to describe it," Strome said (via hockeynews.com)

Oshie generated numerous scoring opportunities throughout the game with his speed and confidence. Despite the Capitals unfortunately losing 4-2, Oshie's contribution will be remembered by the team and the team fans in D.C.

Strome also emphasized Oshie's exceptional character and selflessness.

"He's one of the best teammates I've ever had over these two years, Strome said. "Just the things he needs to do to get his body ready for a hockey game, you guys would be stunned if you saw it."

With Oshie's future in the NHL up in the air, particularly given the ongoing health concerns, Strome offered words of appreciation:

"If it is his last game, he's a hell of a warrior, hell of a guy. Everything you can ask for in a teammate, Guy puts his heart and soul on the line each shift."

Oshie's journey throughout the season has been marked by adversity. His battle with concussion and lingering back issues limited his playing time. Despite this, he tallied 25 points in just 52 games.

T.J. Oshie and Washington Capitals fall 4-2 to Rangers in playoff

The New York Rangers secured a 4-2 victory against the Washington Capitals, completing a series sweep in the NHL playoffs.

Artemi Panarin's power-play goal in the third period and Igor Shesterkin's 23 saves propelled the Rangers forward. Their depth was evident, with Jack Roslovic sealing the win.

Trocheck's stellar performance and Kakko's goal contributed to the Rangers' success. Meanwhile, the Capitals struggled to generate offense, with Alex Ovechkin kept off the scoresheet throughout the series.

Shesterkin's goaltending skills and a collective effort from the Rangers stifled Washington's efforts.

The Rangers await the winner between the Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Islanders in the next round.