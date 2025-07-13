"He's washed" - Habs fans approve of Canadiens reportedly not interested in signing Stanley Cup champ Evgeny Kuznetsov

Montreal Canadiens fans seem pleased with the team reportedly steering clear of Evgeny Kuznetsov. The 2018 Stanley Cup champion with the Capitals spent last season in the KHL with SKA St. Petersburg, where he notched up 37 points in 39 games.

There was speculation that the Canadiens were considering bringing Kuznetsov back to the NHL. But his agent Shumi Babaev told La Presse that Montreal informed them they won't offer Kuznetsov a contract.

On social media, Canadiens fans voiced support for the decision, with one commenting:

"He's washed."

Another wrote:

"Perfect decision"

Here are some more fan reactions:

"Good decision, he had high level skill before but unfortunately his off ice issues would get in the way… I would’ve still signed him to be a 13-14th Forward at NHL minimum cap," one wrote.

"1 more chance for Dach and if he ain't himself,trade him at the trade deadline or try Joshua Roy as 2C," another wrote.

"It looks like he’s a bad influence, not sure about that. But whatever it takes to protect team culture," one commented.

"Typical HuGo W, Kuznetsov is washed. Although he had a fair amount of points in the KHL, he was still brutal to watch at times. Plus with his foot speed being completely inexistent he can’t keep the pace at the NHL level," another wrote.

Evgeny Kuznetsov joined SKA Saint Petersburg after the Hurricanes had waived him in July 2024 but ended his four-year KHL deal early in April 2025.

Shumi Babaev on signing Evgeny Kuznetsov to an NHL team

Evgeny Kuznetsov’s agent, Shumi Babaev, said that there’s no urgency to make a decision right now for signing an NHL team.

He’s taking his time to evaluate all possibilities and find the right option for Kuznetsov.

"He wants to prove to many that he is still Evgeny Kuznetsov. It's difficult to sign a player like him," Babaev said (as per La Page Sportive).

On a possible return to the Washington Capitals, Babaev doesn't see that as a likely option.

"I don't think so. He could go to Carolina first before ever going back to Washington. I just don't see how he could return there," the agent said.

So far, Babaev has had talks with teams in the Eastern Conference and plans to contact Western Conference clubs next week. Although Kuznetsov won't command a big contract, Babaev believes the veteran can silence his doubters and make an impact for his new NHL team.

