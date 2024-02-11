"He's so washed" "Putin is proud of his boy": Fans troll Alex Ovechkin for passing Wayne Gretzky as most empty net goal scorer in NHL history

Alex Ovechkin has etched his name in the NHL record books once again, breaking Wayne Gretzky's long-standing record for the most empty-net goals in the league's history.

The historic moment occurred during a 3-0 victory over the Boston Bruins, where Ovechkin netted his 57th career empty-net goal, solidifying his status as a goal-scoring force to be reckoned with.

The news quickly spread across social media, with B/R Open Ice sharing the milestone on X (formerly Twitter), proclaiming,

"ALEX OVECHKIN HAS PASSED WAYNE GRETZKY FOR MOST (empty net) GOALS OF ALL TIME."

NHL fans, known for their passionate reactions, took to the platform to express their thoughts on Ovechkin's accomplishment.

One fan, however, didn't seem as impressed, dismissing Ovechkin's achievement with the remark,

"He's so washed it's not even funny."

Another fan took a cheeky jab, stating,

"Sadly Gretzky's been scoring ENG (empty net goals) his whole career."

On the contrary, a more analytical fan weighed in on the discussion, challenging the stigma surrounding empty-net goals. He argued,

"Don’t understand the stigma behind empty net goals. Considering they happen when your team is winning, having the most means you’ve done a lot of winning. Seems like something to brag about to me."

One fan injected a political element into the conversation, humorously suggesting a connection between Ovechkin's achievement and his nationality. The comment,

"Putin is proud of his boy!"

Alex Ovechkin led Capitals to a 3-0 win against Bruins

The Washington Capitals clinched a 3-0 win against the Boston Bruins, marking the culmination of their 14th Mentors’ Trip on a high note. Despite a six-game losing streak, the Capitals exhibited dominance at TD Garden.

Post-game, they celebrated Alex Ovechkin surpassing Wayne Gretzky's record for most empty-net goals, acknowledging players like TJ Oshie, Joel Edmundson, and Alex Ovechkin, who performed well despite the recent losses of their fathers.

Spencer Carbery said,

"Hands down, hands down our most complete game of the season today without a doubt. Great job everybody in here."

Tom Wilson and John Carlson delivered heartfelt tributes to these players. This gesture holds deeper significance, considering Ovechkin's own loss of his father, Mikhail, a year prior and the recent losses experienced by Oshie and Edmundson.

Tom Wilson said,

"Alright, boys. Obviously a pretty special trip with the dads. Couple of guys in here who are huge team guys had big goals tonight. Their dads aren’t with us anymore. We got Osh’s puck right here. I know it’ll be for Coach maybe Dickie will get it, but love you, bro."

Later, John Carlson decided to give Ovechkin's empty net goal puck to his son Lucca.

The win also extended the Capitals’ impressive record to 18-9-0 when their mentors are present.