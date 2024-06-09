"He's wearing the lucky suit" "Beard game is strong": NHL fans react as Connor McDavid turns up for Stanley Cup Final yet again in grey pre-game suit

Connor McDavid is playing the first ever Stanley Cup Final game of his career. The Oilers captain arrived at Amerant Bank Arena for Game 1 of the finals in a gray suit, one that he had worn a few more times in the playoffs.

The Edmonton Oilers official X account posted a picture of McDavid before Game 1 as he arrived in the arena in Sunrise, Florida. He was seen sporting the “familiar” gray suit jacket over a white shirt and matching suit pants.

Fans were quick to react to the post on the internet. Some pointed out that McDavid was probably repeating the outfit because the suit was “lucky” for the player.

Following are some fan reactions from X:

“HE'S WEARING THE LUCKY SUIT.”

“Can we start calling him “The Grey-t One,” quipped one fan.

“Jacket’s on. I’m happy! Go Oilers!” Commented another user.

Meanwhile, some fans complimented Connor McDavid’s beard. More such comments kept pouring in for the Oilers captain.

“The beard game is strong!”

“That beard game tho🔥🔥🔥,” seconded another user.

“The suit stays on, the beard stays on,” wrote one fan.

Connor McDavid ready to ‘come out the other side’

Ahead of the much-anticipated Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals, Connor McDavid shared some insight into his team’s mindset going into the match. He mentioned the importance of focusing on their opponents, the way they did against the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference Finals.

"It's like what I said this last series about Dallas, I'll say it again about Florida: They're a great team and they require your full attention," he said. "You've got to stay in the moment. You can only take what's in front of you.” [H/T ESPN]

Connor McDavid then expressed confidence in his team’s abilities. He mentioned that throughout the season the team maintained their faith in themselves and their potential. He said:

“I think our group always believed that we were a good team. Even when things weren't going well, I think we always believed that if we just stuck with it, things were going to turn around. I think we showed that we can go through adversity together and come out the other side."

“Excited to get the madness all over with,” McDavid added.

Connor McDavid and the Oilers will be looking to secure an early lead in the series by winning Game 1 in Sunrise, Florida. It remains to be seen if the gray suit jacket turns out to be lucky for McDavid this time around.

