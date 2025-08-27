"He couldn't stand Calgary": NHL fans react as Ryan Leslie exits Flames broadcast crew to become Maple Leafs team host

News of Ryan Leslie departing the Calgary Flames broadcast crew to become the new team host for the Toronto Maple Leafs has stirred up a range of reactions from hockey fans across the country.Leslie has spent over a decade with Sportsnet covering the Flames and also served as the team’s digital host. He even had a brief stint in Toronto during the 2012 NHL lockout before settling into his Calgary role.On Tuesday, the Maple Leafs officially announced Leslie as their new team host.Reactions have been mixed on social media. One fan quipped,“He couldn’t stand Calgary,”Edna Garrett @WatchMyReviewLINK@FlamesNation He couldn't stand CalgaryAnother fan wrote,&quot;Big loss for Calgary but not surprised. People are going to find out why he is one of the best. Congrats!&quot;Brent @b_t_cookLINK@MapleLeafs @ryanlesliemedia Big loss for Calgary but not surprised. People are going to find out why he is one of the best. Congrats!Here are some more fan reactions:&quot;Congratulation Ryan! Very exciting opportunity. You were tremendous here and will be tremendous in Toronto.&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Damn, is there a way to retire his microphone in Calgary?? Going to miss that guy! Stock up on gum Toronto ;)&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;I'll miss you man, you were always so kind and never hesitated to stop and say hi when I'd see you at the Dome or other arenas on the road! Best of luck my friend. Thanks for being awesome.&quot; a user wrote.&quot;@Flames Broadcasters and players are the same when it comes to a bad organziation: They both want out.&quot; another user commented.The position with the Maple Leafs fills a void left when the team parted ways with long-time broadcaster Paul Hendrick during the COVID-19 pandemic.Ryan Leslie on joining Toronto as hostRyan Leslie is set to join the Toronto Maple Leafs ahead of the upcoming season. In the team’s announcement, he described the role as a dream opportunity and said he’s thrilled to be part of such a historic franchise with an incredibly passionate fan base.“I’m incredibly excited about. I can’t wait to share the stories of this team and help give fans a front-row seat to all the action”. Ryan Leslie said. (per The Hockey News)According to the Leafs, Leslie’s role will include:“providing unique insights, breaking news and original features across the Leafs’ digital, broadcast and social platforms&quot;.He’ll also be handling pre- and post-game coverage, conducting exclusive interviews with players and coaches, and giving fans behind-the-scenes access.