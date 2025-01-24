Vancouver Canucks star forward Elias Pettersson lost C$353,000 in a real estate scam in Sweden, as reported by Daily Hive Vancouver. Pettersson bought a luxury home worth C$3.4 million two years ago in Danderyd near Stockholm. However, the property had serious issues. It was larger than permitted by law, which could have required demolition.

Pettersson tried to cancel the purchase and went to court. The court ruled in his favor but did not recover his C$353,000 down payment. The money was taken by a fraudulent real estate agent, who was later sentenced to six years in prison.

“The money is gone. Just forget about it and move on.” Pettersson’s father said.

However, this money might be negligible compared to the massive $92.8 million contract which Pettersson signed in March with Vancouver Canucks. Soon after the news started circulating on X (formerly Twitter), fans reacted to Elias Pettersson's performance and contract.

“Petey will be okay. He is stealing more from the Canucks with his contract so far this year.” One fan joked.

“Why would JT Miller do this?” Another fan added,

"Swedish fraudster stole 11.5 million from Canucks…….. fixed it for ya," One fan joked.

"It was NOT fraud. He just didn't pay for a home inspector before he bought a bum house. The courts sided with the seller!" one fan mentioned.

Here are some more reactions from fans on X:

"Well Petterson stole 6 million from the Canucks this year so he should consider himself fortunate," a fan wrote.

"1.5 weeks worth of his salary ... of his $11,600,000/year salary. I think EP40 is the "Swedish fraudster" who is stealing from the Canucks." another fan wrote.

"Now he knows what the fans feel like at home games…." a fan joked referencing Canucks home games performance where they are 8-10-6.

Elias Pettersson's Swedish home: A Nordic getaway from NHL spotlight

Elias Pettersson has an apartment in Sundsvall, Sweden, with a 550-square-foot balcony, golf area and lounge overlooking a lake.

His home is ten minutes from the city and close to a ski slope. It has a garage, a guest room and a trophy case displaying medals from the World and Swedish Championships.

The Canucks star will earn a base salary of $2,500,000 this NHL season. In addition, he will make $12,000,000 through signing bonuses, making his salary in the range of $14,500,000. However, with his endorsements for brands like Vitamin Well, BAUER and Bose, Pettersson's actual annual earnings might be even higher.

