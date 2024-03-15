"He couldn't take it like a man": NHL fans react to Ryan Lindgren's brutal collision with Anthony Duclair

NHL fans were left buzzing after witnessing the intense collision between New York Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren and Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Anthony Duclair. The incident occurred in the third period of a recent game, along the boards near the Blue Line, resulting in Duclair's stick flying into the crowd.

The clip of the collision was shared on X by Spittin Chiclets. They captioned it:

"Duke got rocked so hard his stick flew in the stands"

Expand Tweet

One of the key talking points among fans was the severity of the hit. Lindgren's skates nearly reached the height of Anthony Duclair's neck, although they ultimately landed behind him, avoiding a potentially catastrophic outcome.

The sheer force of the collision left spectators in shock, and the flying stick was captured from a different angle.

You can take a look here:

Expand Tweet

However, what garnered even more attention was the referees. And as expected, fans took to X to share their opinions. They criticized the officials for what they perceived as a missed call on Anthony Duclair. One fan lamented:

"Then mugged him for 5 seconds with no penalty. Refs are awful,"

Expand Tweet

Fans questioned why the referee did not intervene or address the situation as Duclair engaged in further actions after the hit.

"Gotta love the hit but how’s the ref just gonna stand there afterward and watch Duclair do all that extra," remarked the fan.

Expand Tweet

One more fan expressed concern:

"Then started throwing punches while the refs just watched."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Anthony Duclair and the Lightning pulled off a 6-3 win

Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov led the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 6-3 victory over the New York Rangers, with Point scoring three goals and three assists while Kucherov added a goal and four assists. The Lightning, holding the top wild card in the Eastern Conference, rallied from deficits of 2-0 and 3-2.

Point's backhand pass to Steven Stamkos during a power-play tied the game at 4-3, and he completed his hat trick before assisting on Kucherov's empty-netter. Stamkos and Anthony Duclair also contributed goals, while Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves.

Despite Jack Roslovic, Artemi Panarin and Braden Schneider scoring for the Rangers, they fell to Tampa Bay's strong offensive performance. The highlight of the game was Point and Kucherov's scoring skills, as they once again proved their worth for the Lightning.

Lightning will start a five-game trip, which is set to commence on Saturday night in Florida.