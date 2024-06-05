"He wants out. Hank 2.0": Fans speculate Igor Shesterkin's future with Rangers as goalie wittingly dodges contract extension question

The NY Rangers' run to the Stanley Cup has ended, bringing along with it talks of contract extensions. Rangers' netminder Igor Shesterkin, who has a year left on his deal, had a comical yet serious answer for reporters when asked about his future in New York:

"I’m sorry, I don’t speak English."

Shesterkin, who kicked up a storm for his team this season, is set to become an unrestricted free agent after his contract expires in 2025. So, when he dodged the question about his future with the Rangers, fans began speculation regarding the true meaning behind Shesterkin’s words.

This fan opined:

"He wants out. Hank 2.0"

Another fan guessed the athlete's future team:

"He wants to be a Winnipeg Jet so bad"

Another fan simply stated:

"He's gone"

But not all comments focused on Igor Shesterkin’s possible departure. Plenty of fans showed their support, believing the Rangers would do everything possible to keep their goalie, who faced 524 shots in 16 games and saved 486 of them.

This fan chimed in:

"He’ll get paid. NYR are not letting Shesty go. People know that."

Here’s a fan who doesn’t care what it costs to keep Shesterkin in New York:

"Make Igor the highest paid goalie ever."

Another fan is confident a deal will get done:

"The Rangers are good at this stuff. He’ll sign. They’ll be no rumors. One day it will just appear and be done."

While there is no indication regarding negotiations, Rangers’ fans hope Shesterkin stays in New York for the foreseeable future.

Igor Shesterkin brings out the best in Jonathan Quick

Jonathan Quick knows a thing or two about winning, having led the Los Angeles Kings to two Stanley Cups in the 2010s. Right now, he’s the backup to Igor Shesterkin. But being a backup hasn’t stopped Quick from appreciating his relationship with the latter.

"I feel like he brings the best out of me," Quick said (via SportsNet NY). "When you watch him, see how much he puts into this team, into his profession, it’s like, for me, it pushes me to, you know, go out and be the best I can every day."

Quick concluded his comments, saying:

"I enjoy being his partner."

Quick did not see any action in the playoffs but faced 772 shots and saved 703 of them in 27 games played in the regular season.