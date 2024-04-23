"He wasn’t very good though?" "That's a lot for a goalie": NHL fans react over Ivan Fedotov's $3.25M AAV two year contract extension with Flyers

NHL fans flooded social media with their opinions on Ivan Fedotov's recent contract extension with the Philadelphia Flyers.

As shared by NHL insider Darren Dreger, the contract is worth $6.5 million over two years with an annual average value (AAV) of $3.25 million, which triggered a range of reactions among hockey enthusiasts.

One fan expressed skepticism about Ivan Fedotov's performance, questioning:

"He wasn’t very good though?"

Another fan pointed out the perceived risk of investing a significant sum in a relatively unproven goaltender.

"That's a lot for a goalie with 3 NHL games to his name."

Amid the discussions surrounding Ivan Fedotov's contract extension, speculation arose regarding his representation. One fan queried NHL insider Darren Dreger about a potential change in agents:

"Hey @DarrenDreger, can you check if he switched agents. Hearing he ditched JP Barry for Paul Theofanos."

Despite the mixed reactions, some fans expressed support and congratulations for Fedotov securing a favorable contract. One fan wrote:

"Good for him man"

However, not all fans were as enthusiastic about Ivan Fedotov's contract terms. One fan remarked:

"Ummm that’s a lot"

In response to criticisms of the contract's value, one fan defended the Flyers' decision, highlighting the team's historical struggles with goaltending. He commented:

"Obviously a natural born flyers hater myself, but ppl crying overpay from a team that’s had goaltending issues forever lol it’s a 3.25 hit w the cap going up you’re all a bunch of nerds."

Owen Tippett signs an eight-year extension alongside Ivan Fedotov's two-year deal

Philadelphia Flyers forward Owen Tippett came to the spotlight with his recent eight-year, $49.6 million contract extension, solidifying his commitment to the team.

Tippett is optimistic about the future in Philadelphia, citing the city's sports culture, devoted fan base, and rich organizational history as important factors in his decision.

He reflects on his improvement, noting increased confidence and consistency in his game. He acknowledges the need for ongoing development but is eager to contribute significantly to the team's success.

Integral to his integration into the team is the positive locker room environment, which he praises for its cohesion and supportiveness, particularly during challenging times.

Tippett emphasizes the importance of teamwork and mutual trust, highlighting the collective goal of winning and the joy of playing alongside his teammates.

"The way we bonded and stuck together through everything this year put us ahead of schedule, I think, in terms of where we wanted to be. I think you could that it's not the way we wanted to end, but we're all looking forward to being together again next year," Owen Tippett said via hockeynews.com.

Tippett looks forward to the upcoming season.