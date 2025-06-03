“He will play it down”: NHL fans left divided over Panthers GM Bill Zito's comment on team's 'marginal' tax advantage

Panthers GM Bill Zito has gone on record stating that the State of Florida’s lack of an income tax is an advantage for the club, but a negligible one at best.

Ad

As notable insider Chris Johnston reported, Bill Zito declared:

“I think the tax thing is marginal at best.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Zito’s comments came during the official Stanley Cup Final media day on Wednesday. His attempts to downplay the situation sounded politically correct.

However, fans have been none too pleased to hear Bill Zito downplay the issue. Zito’s remarks have led to a flurry of fan reactions.

Here’s a look at what fans had to say:

“No, it isn’t. It’s not everything but it matters. Of course, he’ll play it down,” a fan opined.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

“’ The tax thing is marginal’ is exactly what he’d say when it’s a huge advantage,” this fan chimed in.

Expand Tweet

Ad

“It's still a factor in the decision process,” another fan weighed in.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, other fans agreed with Zito’s take, stating that it’s been Bill Zito’s good decisions, not the tax advantage, that have made the Florida Panthers a powerhouse.

Here’s what these fans had to say:

“I don’t recall anyone saying this was a ‘competitive advantage’ when the cats were bad,” a fan commented on X.

“Zito pulled off the Tkachuk trade which practically everyone immediately thought they got fleeced and traded for Reinhart,” this fan remarked.

Ad

“Bill is a risk taker that seems to be paying off,” another fan wrote.

The Florida Panthers, under Bill Zito’s tutelage, will embark on their third Stanley Cup Final in a row, as they look to make it back-to-back championships this spring.

Bill Zito behind the Florida Panthers’ tax advantage is negligible

Bill Zito and Paul Maurice have built a winning comibination in Florida - Source: Imagn

A piece in The Hockey News published on May 31 looked into the matter of the so-called tax advantage the Florida Panthers have.

Ad

The piece highlighted how it’s been Zito’s savvy leadership, not the supposed tax advantage, that has vaulted the Panthers into a championship window. The piece underscored Zito’s smart moves by declaring how Zito got Gustav Forsling off waivers or acquired Carter Verhaeghe when the Tampa Bay Lightning didn’t make him a qualifying offer.

These seemingly minor moves, in addition to major ones like trading for Matthew Tkachuk, Sam Reinhart, Seth Jones, and Brad Marchand, have been the hallmark of Zito’s uncanny ability to build a strong, winning team.

Ad

As the piece pointed out, yes, there is a tax advantage in the State of Florida. But there’s a similar advantage in Texas and Tennessee, and, thus far, the Nashville Predators or the Dallas Stars have yet to dominate the NHL.

That is why the article concludes that, while there’s a tax advantage is negligible.

A decade ago, players didn’t want to sign in Florida, not because the tax advantage is a recent thing, but because the team was bad. Now that the team is in good hands, that situation alone is enough to attract the best players in the league to one of its top teams.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nestor Quixtan Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.



Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.



Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.



When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama