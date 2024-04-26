"Heard he's going to Disneyland": NHL fans react to retirement rumors about Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko following his injury

A recent social media post by Mike Martignago regarding Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko grabbed NHL fans' attention. Martignago's posted on X that Demko, a pivotal player for the Vancouver Canucks, might be contemplating retirement.

Expand Tweet

Fans across various platforms reacted to the news, each offering their take on the unsettling rumor.

"Heard he just got his real estate license," one fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Another fan suggested that Demko had signed with the WWE.

"Heard a rumor that Thatcher signed with WWE."

Expand Tweet

One fan made claims about Demko's post-hockey aspirations.

"He has started a tattoo apprenticeship at Steveson Tattoo in the Lower Mainland," a fan tweeted.

"The candle that burns twice as bright burns twice as fast," one fan's cryptic tweet read.

Some fans adopted a more whimsical approach.

"I’m hearing that Thatcher Demko was just a figment of our collective imagination," one fan tweeted.

Others opted for a touch of humor in their responses.

"He’s at Blu Water Cafe with Jeff O’Neill’s golf medal on!! Shaking rn, tears in my eyezzz," one fan's humorous tweet read.

"Heard he's going to Disneyland after 15 more wins..." one fan tweeted.

As fans eagerly await confirmation or clarification regarding Demko's future, one fan offered a tongue-in-cheek prediction.

"I heard the jersey is going up in the rafters before game 5," the fan tweeted.

Vancouver Canucks' goalie Thatcher Demko faces possible ACL tear

Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko may have torn his ACL in Game 1 of the playoffs, per reports by Don Taylor.

Coach Rick Tocchet confirmed Demko is week to week but didn't delve into specifics. If it is an ACL tear, he could be about a long while, as the recovery time of 6-8 months post-surgery.

Rushing his return or avoiding surgery could lead to long-term issues. The exact nature of the injury might not be disclosed until the offseason, sparking speculation, especially if the Canucks advance deep into the playoffs without him. The team must rely on Casey DeSmith in goal, hoping for a playoff performance akin to Matt Murray in 2016 or Adin Hill's last season.