"Hearing McDavid is the return" "Stuart skinner to ECHL": NHL fans react as Mammoth trade Connor Ingram to Oilers

The Utah Mammoth traded goalie Connor Ingram to the Edmonton Oilers. Elliotte Friedman first reported the move on X. Frank Seravalli later shared the trade package. Utah will receive future considerations in return. The Mammoth will also keep $800,000 of Ingram’s $1.95 million contract.&quot;Trade: To #Oilers: G Connor Ingram To @utahmammoth : Future considerations Ingram is being sent to AHL Bakersfield. Utah is retaining $800k of the $1.95 million that Ingram is owed this season.&quot; Seravalli posted on X.Ingram is expected to join AHL Bakersfield, Edmonton’s affiliate. The 27-year-old has played 102 NHL games, and he has spent time with Nashville, Arizona and Utah.Soon, fans noticed the trade and shared their reaction:&quot;Hearing McDavid is the return,&quot; one fan joked.Lafreniere For MVP 🗽 @Laf4MVP_LINK@FriedgeHNIC Hearing McDavid is the return.&quot;Stuart Skinner welcome to the ECHL,&quot; another fan said.stevo @nystevo_LINK@FriedgeHNIC Stuart skinner welcome to the ECHL&quot;Oilers collecting all the Connors,&quot; a fan said.The trade sparked plenty of online debate, and here are some more reactions to the trade:&quot;Could’ve had him for free but I guess they didn’t even have the cap to do so lmaooo,&quot; a fan said about the Oilers' cap situation.&quot;Still wont prevent mcdavid from leaving to join the leafs,&quot; another fan said, about McDavid's impending contract extension.&quot;Oh that’ll make Connor want to stay for sure 😂&quot; a fan said.Utah general manager Bill Armstrong's comments on Connor Ingram's tradeUtah Mammoth general manager Bill Armstrong thanked Connor Ingram in his statement following Wednesday's trade. He wished him success in Edmonton.&quot;We would like to thank Connor for everything he has done for the organization,” Armstrong said, via NHL.com. &quot;He is a class act, great teammate, and we wish him nothing but the best.&quot;Nearly two weeks before the trade, the Mammoth had decided that they would put Ingram on waivers. This decision was made following Ingram's 9-8-4 record last season with 3.27 GAA and a save percentage of .882&quot;We’ll at some point in time put him through waivers, ...he will either get a chance to play for another NHL team, or he will go to an [AHL] team,&quot; Armstrong said. &quot;But at the end of the day, he will be playing, and that's what we're so excited for.&quot;For Edmonton, Connor Ingram adds goalie depth. Stuart Skinner is still the starter, and he will still be in tandem with goalie Calvin Pickard. Ingram just gives the Oilers another option if needed.