"Hearing McDavid is the return" "Stuart skinner to ECHL": NHL fans react as Mammoth trade Connor Ingram to Oilers

By Ankit Kumar
Published Oct 01, 2025 16:12 GMT
NHL: Utah Hockey Club at Los Angeles Kings - Source: Imagn
NHL: Utah Hockey Club at Los Angeles Kings (Credits: IMAGN)

The Utah Mammoth traded goalie Connor Ingram to the Edmonton Oilers. Elliotte Friedman first reported the move on X. Frank Seravalli later shared the trade package. Utah will receive future considerations in return. The Mammoth will also keep $800,000 of Ingram’s $1.95 million contract.

"Trade: To #Oilers: G Connor Ingram To @utahmammoth : Future considerations Ingram is being sent to AHL Bakersfield. Utah is retaining $800k of the $1.95 million that Ingram is owed this season." Seravalli posted on X.
Ingram is expected to join AHL Bakersfield, Edmonton’s affiliate. The 27-year-old has played 102 NHL games, and he has spent time with Nashville, Arizona and Utah.

Soon, fans noticed the trade and shared their reaction:

"Hearing McDavid is the return," one fan joked.
"Stuart Skinner welcome to the ECHL," another fan said.
"Oilers collecting all the Connors," a fan said.

The trade sparked plenty of online debate, and here are some more reactions to the trade:

"Could’ve had him for free but I guess they didn’t even have the cap to do so lmaooo," a fan said about the Oilers' cap situation.
"Still wont prevent mcdavid from leaving to join the leafs," another fan said, about McDavid's impending contract extension.
"Oh that’ll make Connor want to stay for sure 😂" a fan said.

Utah general manager Bill Armstrong's comments on Connor Ingram's trade

Utah Mammoth general manager Bill Armstrong thanked Connor Ingram in his statement following Wednesday's trade. He wished him success in Edmonton.

"We would like to thank Connor for everything he has done for the organization,” Armstrong said, via NHL.com. "He is a class act, great teammate, and we wish him nothing but the best."
Nearly two weeks before the trade, the Mammoth had decided that they would put Ingram on waivers. This decision was made following Ingram's 9-8-4 record last season with 3.27 GAA and a save percentage of .882

"We’ll at some point in time put him through waivers, ...he will either get a chance to play for another NHL team, or he will go to an [AHL] team," Armstrong said. "But at the end of the day, he will be playing, and that's what we're so excited for."

For Edmonton, Connor Ingram adds goalie depth. Stuart Skinner is still the starter, and he will still be in tandem with goalie Calvin Pickard. Ingram just gives the Oilers another option if needed.

Ankit Kumar

Ankit Kumar

Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.

An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.

Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.

When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

