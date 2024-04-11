Henrik Lundqvist documentary: Is Rangers legend's "Open Heart" streaming on Netflix? All details we know so far

Legendary New York Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist is the subject of an intimate new documentary called "Open Heart," which will be released on Netflix in May 2023.

The film provides behind-the-scenes access to Lundqvist and his family as he deals with a debilitating heart condition that threatens his NHL career.

Expand Tweet

Jonathan Hock, the director, provides a glimpse into the life and career of Henrik, delving into his journey alongside his team members and loved ones as he faces a serious heart ailment.

Lundqvist spent 15 seasons with the Rangers, setting a franchise record of 459 victories. He is the only goaltender in NHL history to have 11 straight 30-win seasons to begin his career. In 2006, Lundqvist led Sweden to Olympic gold in Turin. In 2012, he earned the Vezina Trophy as the finest goaltender in the NHL.

However, heart issues forced Lundqvist to undergo open-heart surgery in 2020 at age 38. After months of arduous rehab, he attempted an NHL comeback with the Washington Capitals in 2021 but was unable to return to action. Lundqvist retired in August 2021, leaving behind a Hall of Fame legacy.

Expand Tweet

The documentary shows how close Henrik Lundqvist was to returning to play after his surgery. Only 44 days after the operation, he was back on the ice wearing his Caps uniform. He kept up these on-ice workouts for over a month, intending to join the team before the 2020–21 season finished.

But the week he was supposed to travel to Washington, D.C., he felt a pain in his chest. He soon learned this was pericarditis—inflammation around the heart caused by his quick increase in activity after surgery.

"It went from me flying back to New York and packing my car to drive to Washington, to being told to basically not move for three months," Lundqvist said in the film, explaining the sudden change in plans.

Hockey fans can catch the inspirational film when it launches on Netflix this May.

What happened to Henrik Lundqvist?

Henrik Lundqvist revealed that he was dealing with a heart condition and needed an aortic valve replacement.

The 39-year-old had known about the problem for over a decade but his condition had worsened to the point where surgery was necessary.

"I had a leaky valve and at some point, you have to get it fixed," Lundqvist said. "Over the course of a few months, things changed. The leak got worse and my aorta started to get too big and the pressure in the heart was too high."

After undergoing open-heart surgery in January, Henrik Lundqvist missed the entire season while recovering. It was a difficult blow for the veteran goaltender, who had signed a one-year contract with the Washington Capitals in the offseason.